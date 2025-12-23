More Stories
Jude Postlethwaite makes a break for Ireland XV against Spain last month. Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Ireland XV to play England A at Thomond Park in February

Game takes place day after Ireland’s Six Nations opener in Paris.
12.22pm, 23 Dec 2025

AN IRELAND XV side will take on England A in February at Thomond Park. 

The match will take place on Friday, 6 February at 7.15pm. Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris the night before. 

The game in Limerick will, according to the IRFU, “provide a broader pool of players with exposure to the national team” and a “valuable opportunity for players of national interest to be exposed to high-level game time in a green jersey”.   

Ireland XV beat Spain 61-24 victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganés, last month.

There were eight different try scorers for Ireland, and out-half Harry Byrne registered eight out of nine conversions. Try scorers included Robert Baloucoune, Darragh Murray, Michael Milne, Jude Postlethwaite, and Paul Boyle.

