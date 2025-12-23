AN IRELAND XV side will take on England A in February at Thomond Park.
The match will take place on Friday, 6 February at 7.15pm. Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris the night before.
The game in Limerick will, according to the IRFU, “provide a broader pool of players with exposure to the national team” and a “valuable opportunity for players of national interest to be exposed to high-level game time in a green jersey”.
Ireland XV beat Spain 61-24 victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganés, last month.
Advertisement
There were eight different try scorers for Ireland, and out-half Harry Byrne registered eight out of nine conversions. Try scorers included Robert Baloucoune, Darragh Murray, Michael Milne, Jude Postlethwaite, and Paul Boyle.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland XV to play England A at Thomond Park in February
AN IRELAND XV side will take on England A in February at Thomond Park.
The match will take place on Friday, 6 February at 7.15pm. Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris the night before.
The game in Limerick will, according to the IRFU, “provide a broader pool of players with exposure to the national team” and a “valuable opportunity for players of national interest to be exposed to high-level game time in a green jersey”.
Ireland XV beat Spain 61-24 victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganés, last month.
There were eight different try scorers for Ireland, and out-half Harry Byrne registered eight out of nine conversions. Try scorers included Robert Baloucoune, Darragh Murray, Michael Milne, Jude Postlethwaite, and Paul Boyle.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Limerick Rugby