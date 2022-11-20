Ireland's Atkinson scores winner in WSL

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Izzy Atkinson struck an 88th-minute winner as West Ham beat Leicester 1-0 in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The former Shelbourne player produced a composed finish amid late drama to consolidate sixth place for West Ham in the table, leaving them behind Aston Villa in fifth on goal difference only.

It was the 21-year-old’s first league goal since joining the club from Celtic in the summer.

West Ham also have another Irish international, Jess Ziu, on their books, but the 20-year-old is currently out with an ACL injury and is set to miss next year’s World Cup as a result.

Elsewhere, Emma Hayes returned to the dugout as Chelsea reclaimed top spot in the table with a 3-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

In front of 38,350 supporters, the hosts took control when Sam Kerr’s first-half strike gave them the advantage before Erin Cuthbert doubled the lead.

Hayes’ first match in the dugout since her emergency hysterectomy last month was then capped off by Guro Reiten scoring from the spot, the result lifting the Blues three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Rachel Daly starred with a hat-trick as Aston Villa came from behind to beat 10-woman Reading 3-1.

Reading had taken an early lead through Lauren Wade, but Daly headed two goals inside the first half to put the home side ahead at the break.

Goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns was sent off for a challenge on Kirsty Hanson in the 65th minute, with Daly securing her hat-trick 12 minutes later from the penalty spot.

Rachel Furness’ last-gasp equaliser earned Liverpool a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brighton.

The Reds had been on a six-match losing run before the game on the south coast but took the lead through Missy Bo Kearns in the 17th minute.

Brighton then fought back, with a goal from Elisabeth Terland, Danielle Carter’s penalty and Katie Robinson’s strike from distance giving the hosts a substantial lead going into the interval.

Liverpool left it late to reduce the deficit, Shanice van de Sanden heading her side’s second goal in the 76th minute.

Van de Sanden then turned provider for Furness’ 92nd-minute goal to level the match.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy