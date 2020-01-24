This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 January, 2020
Ireland's Jason Quigley prevails in California

The Donegal native secured a third-round stoppage victory over Mexico’s Fernando Marin.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 24 Jan 2020, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago
Jason Quigley celebrates winning (file pic).
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO
Jason Quigley celebrates winning (file pic).
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

IRISH BOXER JASON Quigley earned a convincing win over Mexico’s Fernando Marin on Thursday night in California.

The 28-year-old Donegal native secured a third-round stoppage victory in the middleweight bout.

It was Quigley’s second consecutive win following a surprise defeat against Bahamian boxer Tureano Johnson last July.

Following that setback, the US-based fighter linked up with former middleweight champion Andy Lee, and Quigley paid tribute to the trainer after his latest victory.

“Working with Andy is great, I’m progressing with each fight,” he told DAZN. “It’s the first fight I really enjoyed my performance in a long time. I made a lot of sacrifices; I made a lot of changes. My career was in limbo for a little bit, with injuries and different things, moving camps and moving trainers.

“Tonight showed I did the best thing possible for me and it’s starting to show.”

Quigley, who is nicknamed ‘El Animal,’ also expressed hope that his recent form will lead to a world title shot.

“I’ve never called anyone out in my life. I never said anything like that before, but Jaime Munguia beat a fellow Irishman [Spike O’Sullivan],” he said. “He beat a fellow Irishman of mine in Dennis Hogan as well.

“I’m not one to call these lads out but I want to be a world champion.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

