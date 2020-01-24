Ireland's Jason Quigley prevails in California

IRISH BOXER JASON Quigley earned a convincing win over Mexico’s Fernando Marin on Thursday night in California.

The 28-year-old Donegal native secured a third-round stoppage victory in the middleweight bout.

It was Quigley’s second consecutive win following a surprise defeat against Bahamian boxer Tureano Johnson last July.

Following that setback, the US-based fighter linked up with former middleweight champion Andy Lee, and Quigley paid tribute to the trainer after his latest victory.

“Working with Andy is great, I’m progressing with each fight,” he told DAZN. “It’s the first fight I really enjoyed my performance in a long time. I made a lot of sacrifices; I made a lot of changes. My career was in limbo for a little bit, with injuries and different things, moving camps and moving trainers.

“Tonight showed I did the best thing possible for me and it’s starting to show.”

Quigley, who is nicknamed ‘El Animal,’ also expressed hope that his recent form will lead to a world title shot.

“I’ve never called anyone out in my life. I never said anything like that before, but Jaime Munguia beat a fellow Irishman [Spike O’Sullivan],” he said. “He beat a fellow Irishman of mine in Dennis Hogan as well.

“I’m not one to call these lads out but I want to be a world champion.”

