Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Ireland's Lisa Maguire retires from pro golf at 24

‘I have made a difficult decision to move onto the next chapter,’ the Cavan native said.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 8 Nov 2019, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 3,451 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4884011
Cavan golfer Lisa Maguire (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan
Cavan golfer Lisa Maguire (file pic).
Cavan golfer Lisa Maguire (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan

IRISH GOLFER LISA Maguire has confirmed she is bringing an end to her career in professional golf.

The 24-year-old Cavan native, whose twin sister Leona is also a pro golfer, has been competing from a young age, becoming a world U12 champion at 11, but has now opted to pursue a career in golf management.

As an amateur, she competed in the Junior Ryder Cup, the Junior Solheim Cup and the Valiano Trophy among other competitions.

She attended Duke University from 2014, undertaking a degree in psychology and marketing management and helping the college win the East Lake Cup in 2016. She was also chosen as one of two All-American Athletes of the Year, in addition to making the WGCA All-American Scholars Team on three occasions.

Maguire turned pro along with her sister in 2018, but has now opted to end her playing career in elite golf.

In a statement, she wrote: “After many incredible years battling and competing on fairways and greens all over the world, I have made a difficult decision to move onto the next chapter of my golfing journey, moving outside the ropes of competitive tournament play.

“Over the last 15 years, golf has afforded me many opportunities to travel the world, meet new people and to experiences new cultures in a way I would never have thought imaginable.

“Golf has been and still remains one of my true passions in life, and I am very excited to be continuing my career in golf, working with Modest Golf Management. Growing the women’s game is very important to me and I look forward to working collaboratively with Modest in helping young girls achieve their dreams of reaching the highest levels of the professional game.

To my sponsors, KPMG, Allianz, DAVY, Puma, Ping and Slieve Russell, who generously supported me throughout my professional career, I would like to say thank you, I truly am honoured and grateful to have represented you all on fairways across the globe. I am also very grateful to the ILGU who supported me throughout my junior and amateur career.

“Playing elite golf from a young age on an international stage provided me with opportunities to grow and develop both athletically and personally and I am truly appreciative of the efforts made by all those involved down through the years.

“To everyone at Duke University and to those who I crossed paths with over the course of my college career, I thank you for all the love, support, guidance and laughs. To my coach Shane O’Grady who invested countless hours into the growth and development of my golfing game, your hard work and dedication really brought out the very best of my golf game.

“Finally, to my family and friends who have continually supported me 110%, this journey would not have been possible without you all and I am excited to share the next chapter of my golfing journey with you as it enfolds over the coming years. This is not the end of the book, but simply the turning of the page, and I am looking forward to the continuation of what I believe to be an exciting story.”

