Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke wins gold medal at European U20 Championships

IT HAS been a day to remember for Rhasidat Adeleke.

The Tallaght AC athlete has won a gold medal for Ireland at the European U20 Championships, running a time of 11.34 in the 100m in Tallinn.

It's gold for Ireland! 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪



Rhasidat Adeleke storms to the women's 100m title at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn! 🥇#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/4Mx4Occ6Ni — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 16, 2021

