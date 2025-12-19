Ireland's tour of South Africa ends with loss

THE IRELAND women’s cricket team’s tour of South Africa has ended in defeat.

The three-match ODI series culminated in a loss against the South Africans by six wickets.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis struck 64 from 80 balls (including eight fours and a six). This impressive form included a 99-run second wicket stand with Christina Coulter Reilly (37), leaving Ireland at 120-1 in the 26th over.

But both batters fell in quick succession, and Laura Delany also came unstuck. Suddenly, Ireland’s 120-1 had become 120-4, and the momentum was lost.

Leah Paul (30) and Orla Prendergast (21) temporarily improved the outlook for the visitors, but a four-over spell saw Ireland lose 5-13 and get bowled out for 205.

South Africa consolidated their superiority as the opening pair of Tazmin Brits (26) and Laura Wolvaardt put on 56 for the first wicket. The latter and Karabo Meso maintained the hosts’ dominance, and they were 112-1 after 16 overs.

Despite losing three further wickets, the South Africans secured the win in 32.2 overs, with Wolvaardt producing an unbeaten century off 93-balls.

Arlene Kelly took 2-34, and Aimee Maguire took 2-51, but it was little consolation for the Irish team, who return to action next month at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

“It was a great start and, I guess, it’s bittersweet because obviously you know we could have put on a bigger total than that,” Lewis said afterwards.

“The back-to-back wickets kind of killed us in that phase, and I take personal responsibility myself for that as well.

“It was a crucial time, so we’re going to have to go away and reflect, and we’ll look to do better in the qualifiers.”

MATCH SUMMARY

South Africa Women v Ireland Women, 3rd ODI, Johannesburg, 19 December 2025

Ireland 205 (45.2 overs; G Lewis 64; N Mlaba 4-33)

South Africa 206-4 (32.2 overs; L Wolvaardt 100*; A Kelly 2-34)

South Africa won by 6 wickets

You can view the full scorecard here.