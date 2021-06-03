IRFU back Ireland boss Farrell to link up with Lions after July Tests

Farrell on the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

Farrell on the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

IRFU PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR David Nucifora has given Ireland head coach Andy Farrell the union’s blessing to join the Lions tour following Ireland’s two July Tests in Dublin.

Farrell was not initially named as part of Warren Gatland’s Lions coaching team for the tour of South Africa, but Gatland had left the door open to make an addition to his staff depending on how summer tour plans worked out for national teams.

Ireland were scheduled to visit the Pacific Islands for a three-Test tour in July, which would have essentially ruled Farrell out of linking up with the Lions at a late stage.

However, that tour was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Fiji and Ireland will instead play Japan and the US in Dublin on 3 July and 10 July.

That means Farrell is free to join up with the Lions before their Test series against the Springboks gets underway on 24 July.

Farrell has been a key part of Gatland’s coaching team on the last two Lions tour and is now set to join him on a third tour, though it remains unclear what role Farrell will take up.

He has previously been defence coach for the Lions but Scotland’s Steve Tandy has already been appointed in that position.

Farrell will join eight Irish players on the tour in South Africa. The majority of Gatland’s squad will assemble in Jersey for a training camp from 14 June before they face Japan in Edinburgh on 26 June and then depart for South Africa.

Nucifora confirmed that the IRFU is happy for Farrell to belatedly join the Lions after completing his commitments with Ireland.

“Absolutely, it’s something we have been in discussion for a long time around how that would all work whether the tours were on or off,” said Nucifora yesterday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We were always open to the idea that after the [Ireland] tour was finished, if we had a tour, that Andy would go over and join them. We were always happy to do that, Warren was always happy to have Andy there.

“I suppose the way it panned out he’s got the ability to be there a little earlier.

“It’s good for Andy, it’s good for our players that are on the Lions tour. Those things are only a positive, aren’t they?”