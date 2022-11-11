Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

IRFU defend ticket pricing, rule out possibility of Test games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Chief executive Kevin Potts was speaking to the media today as the IRFU published their latest annual report.

14 minutes ago 909 Views 1 Comment
Munster played a South Africa side at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.
Munster played a South Africa side at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

IRFU CHIEF EXECUTIVE Kevin Potts has ruled out the possibility of the Ireland senior men’s team playing a home Test game away from Aviva Stadium.

The idea of Ireland hitting the road for a home game had been floated following Munster’s memorable defeat of South Africa A at the home of Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night. 

Irish rugby teams have played home internationals at various stadiums around the country in recent years with great success; the mens’ U20s stormed to a Grand Slam in this year’s Six Nations while playing all their home games at Cork’s Musgrave Park, while the senior women’s team have played home internationals in Cork and Belfast recently.

Other Unions have brought their Test sides on tour, too. For example, this weekend sees France host the Springboks in Marseille, while New Zealand, South Africa and Australia all regularly move their home games across different venues.

The opportunity for the Ireland senior team to do similar would surely be welcomed by supporters around the county, with the cost of attending home internationals increasingly becoming an issue for some Irish rugby fans in the current economic climate, particularly those based outside Dublin. 

However, speaking today as the IRFU revealed their financial results for the year ending 31 July 2022, chief executive Kevin Potts ruled out the possibility of the Ireland men’s team playing a home Test anywhere other than Aviva Stadium.

“All Irish internationals will be played here in the Aviva Stadium, which is the home of Irish rugby and of Irish soccer,” Potts said.

kevin-potts IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“The Ireland team must play in the Aviva and all of our various contracts would require that to be so.”

Potts did however leave the door open for the provinces to play future games in alternative venues, on the back of a sell-out crowd of over 41,000 turning out to watch Munster in Cork last night.

“I always enjoy working with the GAA, we have a great relationship with them,” Potts continued.

Last night’s game was absolutely phenomenal. It really is up to the provinces, if Munster wish to play more games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, that’s a matter for them. There’s no obligation for any provinces to play at the Aviva Stadium, so if Munster wish to do that, or other provinces do something similar, that’s up to them.”

Potts was also asked about ticket pricing around men’s international fixtures, with some supporters finding it difficult to justify the price of a matchday ticket, on top of the other expenses that come with attending a game, given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

“All of our tickets go to our clubs, the tickets that don’t go to our clubs we put up on our supporters club or on the website.

“The balance that needs to be struck is, we need to generate the revenue to invest in the game and, effectively, the profit from the national team activities and the professional game is what is being fed back into the domestic game.

“There is a balance, we do have a ticketing group that benchmark our ticketing every year – not just internally, but against other unions. We do have a range of prices, I know the upper end can be significant but there are options there, even though there might not be many of them.

“We do need to get the balance right, we need that investment. Otherwise the circle didn’t work.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie