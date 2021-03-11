BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 4°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Member of Irish athletics team from European Indoors tests positive for Covid-19

Athletics Ireland have released a statement.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,080 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5378426
A general view of athletes training in the Torun Arena.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A general view of athletes training in the Torun Arena.
A general view of athletes training in the Torun Arena.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A MEMBER OF the Irish athletics team from last weekend’s European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Athletics Ireland confirmed the news this afternoon, and that as a result, all close contacts of the of the positive case are now required to self-isolate.

“A member of the Irish Athletics team returning from the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland has provided a positive PCR test on the morning of 11th of March,” a statement reads.

“As a result, all team members have been personally contacted and close contacts of the positive case in the travelling party are now self-isolating for a period of 10 days from Monday 8th March in line with government guidance.

“Athletics Ireland is liaising with all relevant authorities to manage this matter and continues to follow all protocols as agreed with the Sport Ireland Expert Advisory Group and the HSE.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

