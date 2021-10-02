Ireland call-up Keane nets for new League One leaders Wigan, while pressure mounts on McCarthy

NEWLY CALLED-UP REPUBLIC of Ireland striker Will Keane scored for Wigan, while James McClean set up the Latics’ other goal in a 2-0 English League One win at Gillingham on Saturday.

Keane, 28, who was a surprise inclusion in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan and friendly with Qatar, sealed victory for Wigan at Priestfield Stadium with eight minutes remaining, after Max Power’s 64th-minute strike which was assisted by McClean.

Wigan’s victory moved them to the top of League One after previous leaders Sunderland were thrashed 4-0 away to Portsmouth, for whom Ireland no.1 Gavin Bazunu was blemishless in goal. Pompey forward Ronan Curtis teed up John Marquis for the hosts’ third goal in a resounding victory.

Elsewhere in League One, Daryl Horgan scored his side’s first as promotion-chasing Wycombe began their comeback, eventually edging out Morecambe in a 4-3 thriller. It was Horgan’s first league goal for the club. Wes Hoolahan, meanwhile, set up a last-gasp equaliser for Cambridge United in their 2-2 draw at Crewe, and Anthony Scully converted a last-minute penalty to personally rescue a point for Lincoln City in their 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

There was also a distinctly Irish feel to MK Dons’ goal in their 2-1 defeat away to Doncaster, Dubliners Troy Parrott and Peter Kioso combining with the latter finding the net after Parrott headed a corner in his direction.

Smashing strike from Peterborough attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics 🇮🇪⚽️🔥



The 5'6 26-year-old is currently on a hattrick and is certainly a tidy option for Ireland to have moving forward 🙌#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HX1ZXGrN7F — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 2, 2021

Up in the Championship, defender Jimmy Dunne struck an equaliser for QPR in their 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Preston. Peterborough attacker Sammie Szmodics netted twice, meanwhile, including a stunning equaliser at 2-2, but his side went down 3-2 to Bristol City. The uncapped Szmodics was part of Ireland’s squad for the summer friendlies with Andorra and Hungary.

Bournemouth are top of the table, leading West Brom by three points, following a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Pressure continues to increase on Mick McCarthy, however, after his Cardiff City suffered their seventh defeat in eight games, going down 1-0 at home to Reading despite utterly dominating the Royals in the Welsh capital.

“Look, I know the question you’re asking me, but that’s not in my control,” McCarthy said when quizzed on his future.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I can only control what I do on the football pitch and what the team does. I thought it was good today and I was really proud of it. I’m just disappointed with the result.

“So all those other things, that’s for other people [to decide], not me.

“I’ve no idea how we didn’t get a result out of it, because it’s the best performance we have had in weeks,” he added.

“There were 25 goal attempts against two. It’s bitterly, bitterly disappointing.

“But I was really proud of the performance today.”

Championship results

Barnsley 0-1 Millwall

Birmingham 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Blackpool 2-1 Blackburn

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United

Cardiff 0-1 Reading

Coventry 4-1 Fulham

Derby 0-0 Swansea

Hull 2-1 Middlesbrough

Luton 0-0 Huddersfield

Peterborough 2-3 Bristol City

QPR 3-2 Preston

League One