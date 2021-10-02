Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland call-up Keane nets for new League One leaders Wigan, while pressure mounts on McCarthy

Jimmy Dunne scored in QPR’s come-from-behind win, and Daryl Horgan also scored his first league goal for Wycombe.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,677 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564034
Will Keane celebrates (file pic).
Image: PA
Will Keane celebrates (file pic).
Will Keane celebrates (file pic).
Image: PA

NEWLY CALLED-UP REPUBLIC of Ireland striker Will Keane scored for Wigan, while James McClean set up the Latics’ other goal in a 2-0 English League One win at Gillingham on Saturday.

Keane, 28, who was a surprise inclusion in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan and friendly with Qatar, sealed victory for Wigan at Priestfield Stadium with eight minutes remaining, after Max Power’s 64th-minute strike which was assisted by McClean.

Wigan’s victory moved them to the top of League One after previous leaders Sunderland were thrashed 4-0 away to Portsmouth, for whom Ireland no.1 Gavin Bazunu was blemishless in goal. Pompey forward Ronan Curtis teed up John Marquis for the hosts’ third goal in a resounding victory.

Elsewhere in League One, Daryl Horgan scored his side’s first as promotion-chasing Wycombe began their comeback, eventually edging out Morecambe in a 4-3 thriller. It was Horgan’s first league goal for the club. Wes Hoolahan, meanwhile, set up a last-gasp equaliser for Cambridge United in their 2-2 draw at Crewe, and Anthony Scully converted a last-minute penalty to personally rescue a point for Lincoln City in their 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

There was also a distinctly Irish feel to MK Dons’ goal in their 2-1 defeat away to Doncaster, Dubliners Troy Parrott and Peter Kioso combining with the latter finding the net after Parrott headed a corner in his direction.

Up in the Championship, defender Jimmy Dunne struck an equaliser for QPR in their 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Preston. Peterborough attacker Sammie Szmodics netted twice, meanwhile, including a stunning equaliser at 2-2, but his side went down 3-2 to Bristol City. The uncapped Szmodics was part of Ireland’s squad for the summer friendlies with Andorra and Hungary.

Bournemouth are top of the table, leading West Brom by three points, following a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Pressure continues to increase on Mick McCarthy, however, after his Cardiff City suffered their seventh defeat in eight games, going down 1-0 at home to Reading despite utterly dominating the Royals in the Welsh capital.

“Look, I know the question you’re asking me, but that’s not in my control,” McCarthy said when quizzed on his future.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I can only control what I do on the football pitch and what the team does. I thought it was good today and I was really proud of it. I’m just disappointed with the result.

“So all those other things, that’s for other people [to decide], not me.

“I’ve no idea how we didn’t get a result out of it, because it’s the best performance we have had in weeks,” he added.

“There were 25 goal attempts against two. It’s bitterly, bitterly disappointing.

“But I was really proud of the performance today.”

Championship results

  • Barnsley 0-1 Millwall
  • Birmingham 0-3 Nottingham Forest
  • Blackpool 2-1 Blackburn
  • Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United
  • Cardiff 0-1 Reading
  • Coventry 4-1 Fulham
  • Derby 0-0 Swansea
  • Hull 2-1 Middlesbrough
  • Luton 0-0 Huddersfield
  • Peterborough 2-3 Bristol City
  • QPR 3-2 Preston

League One

  • Wycombe 4-3 Morecambe
  • Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Oxford United
  • Portsmouth 4-0 Sunderland
  • Lincoln City 2-2 Plymouth Argyle
  • Fleetwood 1-2 Charlton
  • Doncaster 2-1 MK Dons
  • Crewe 2-2 Cambridge United
  • Cheltenham 0-2 Rotherham
  • Bolton 2-1 Shrewsbury
  • Accrington Stanley 2-1 Ipswich
  • AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Burton

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie