Dublin: 5°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Irish international on target in Champions League, Arsenal well beaten by Barca

Kyra Carusa’s goal was not enough, as HB Koge were defeated by Hoffenheim.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Kyra Carusa was on target in the Women’s Champions League tonight.

The 26-year-old forward opened the scoring for HB Koge, who were ultimately beaten 2-1 by Hoffenheim, with Austrian player Nicole Billa scoring twice from the penalty spot.

It’s been a disappointing campaign overall for the Danish club, as they have lost all five of their matches so far and it is no longer possible for them to progress to the knockout stages.

There was also Irish interest in the other game in the group — Katie McCabe started, as Arsenal were well beaten 4-0 by holders Barcelona.

The Gunners will still progress to the last eight, however, provided they avoid a heavy defeat in their final group game against Hoffenheim, given that they boast a vastly superior goal difference to their rivals.

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati sprinted half the length of the field before sliding in the 21st-minute opener at a rainy Emirates.

Striker Jennifer Hermoso increased the lead with a weakly-hit close-range volley that squirmed past goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Swede Fridolina Rolfo curled a 25-yard shot in off the post on the stroke of half-time.

Spaniard Hermoso scuffed the ball over the line with another ungainly finish in the 75th minute.

“Today we had 90 excellent minutes,” said Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez. “But we have to keep improving.”

Arsenal remained second in the group and will advance unless they lose by five goals or more away to Hoffenheim in the final round.

“I’m standing here trying to smile,” said Zinsberger. “You have to accept you are playing against the world’s best team.”

Elsewhere, seven-time European women’s champions Lyon thrashed Benfica 5-0 in Lisbon.

Lyon locked up their place in the knockout stages with one round of group games to play, while Barca ensured they will progress as group winners.

In Lisbon, Norwegian Ada Hegerberg headed Lyon into lead after 34 seconds from a cross by Delphine Cascarino.

Centre-back Wendie Renard headed the second, meeting a corner under the Benfica crossbar in the 27th minute.

In the 40th minute, Hegerberg again won the ball in the area and nodded it down to Griedge M’Bock who volleyed against the post and then scrambled in the rebound.

Hegerberg headed her second in added time, again from a Cascarino cross.

In the 51st minute one substitute, Melvine Malard sprung the Benfica offside trap and set up another, Signe Bruun, in front of an empty goal.

“It was very satisfying,” said Hegerberg. “We were efficient in the way we played.”

Bayern Munich locked up second place in Group D with a 5-1 victory over Hacken in Gothenburg.

Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius gave the home team a 36th-minute lead and hope of the victory that would keep their chances alive, but Bayern responded with two goals before half-time.

French midfielder Viviane Asseyi levelled after 39 minutes. Jovana Damnjanovic gave the visitors the lead in the 45th minute.

The Serbian striker struck again after 55 minutes. Linda Dallmann and Lineth Beerensteyn completed the scoring.

UEFA Women’s Champions League results on Thursday:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Group C

HB Koge (DEN) 1 (Carusa 9) Hoffenheim (GER) 2 (Billa 27-pen, 38-pen)

Arsenal (ENG) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 4 (Bonmati 22, Hermoso 29, 75, Rolfo 45+2)

Group D

Hacken (SWE) 1 (Blackstenius 36) Bayern Munich (GER) 5 (Asseyi 39, Damnjanovic 45, 55, Dallmann 73, Beerensteyn 87)

Benfica (POR) 0 Lyon (FRA) 5 (Hegerberg 1, 45+3, Renard 27, M’Bock Bathy 40, Bruun 52)

Played Wednesday

Group A

Servette (SUI) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 3 (Pereira 21-og, Roord 84, Wassmuth 90+3)

Chelsea (ENG) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0

Group B

Kharkiv (UKR) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 6 (Huitema 15, Bachmann 21, 40, Baltimore 37, Fazer 44, Ilestedt 54)

Breidablik (ISL) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Asllani 10, 40-pen, Zornoza 82)

Additional reporting by AFP

