Irish international scores twice as Bristol City boost Championship promotion push

A STUNNING 11th-minute strike from Adam Randell and two goals from Irish international Sinclair Armstrong set Bristol City on course for a thumping 5-0 New Year’s Day victory over Portsmouth at Ashton Gate.

The former Plymouth midfielder shocked the massed ranks of Pompey fans behind the goal with the sweetest of right-footed shots into the top corner from 25 yards after a cross into the area had been cleared into his path.

The quality of that effort was almost matched by Anis Mehmeti after 24 minutes, his precise strike from outside the area skidding low past Portsmouth goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid following a defensive mix-up.

It was 3-0 five minutes after the break, thanks to Scott Twine’s first-time, left-footed shot from 10 yards from a Neto Borges cross.

More calamitous defending saw Armstrong slot the fourth from close range nine minutes later after fellow substitute Sam Bell had won possession on the right of the box.

An unstoppable Armstrong drive, rifled home in stoppage time, completed the rout as the impressive Robins kept in close touch with the Championship play-off places, while Pompey were left to lick their wounds.

City played in white and black, rather than their traditional red and white, as a tribute to the team which clinched promotion to the top flight with victory over Portsmouth at Ashton Gate 50 seasons ago and wore the strip for away games in the old First Division. Many of those players were introduced to the crowd before kick-off, along with manager Alan Dicks, now aged 91.

They saw their old club dominate the first half, allowing Portsmouth just one clear sight of goal. That came after 19 minutes when Ibane Bowat headed just over from a John Swift free-kick on the left.

City were by far the more threatening. After two quality goals had put them in command, Mehmeti was twice denied by Schmid’s saves, the second diving to his right after Galway native Conor Shaughnessy’s wayward pass had put Pompey in trouble.

Twine volleyed narrowly wide in first-half stoppage time, and there were jeers from Portsmouth’s large contingent of travelling fans at the half-time whistle, having seen their side make sloppy defensive errors.

That continued at the start of the second half when another mix-up resulted in Emil Riis having a shot deflected wide.

After Twine’s goal, City head coach Gerhard Struber sent on Yu Hirakawa, Armstrong and Bell, returning after a lengthy injury absence to claim an assist for the fourth.

Pompey boss John Mousinho also made full use of his bench with five second-half changes, but could do nothing to lift a nightmare performance as Armstrong squandered two great chances to extend City’s lead before his emphatic late finish.

In League One, Dublin-born defender Pierce Sweeney scored the only goal, as 15th-place Exeter City beat Luton Town 1-0.

Elsewhere, there were mixed fortunes for Irish players in the 1-1 draw between mid-table rivals Wigan and Barnsley.

Limerick’s Dara Costelloe opened the scoring for the hosts — it was the forward’s third goal of the season.

Ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick then set up Adam Phillips’ equaliser before club captain Luca Connell was sent off late on.

Former Irish international Ronan Curtis registered a goal and two assists as bottom-of-the-table Port Vale beat Blackpool 5-1.

In League Two, Cork’s Aaron Drinan scored his 19th goal in 23 appearances as second-place Swindon beat Gillingham 2-0.

In the same division, Irish duo Darragh Burns and Jaze Kabia combined for the latter’s late winner, as Grimsby beat Fleetwood 1-0.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy