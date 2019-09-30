Irish players discover Champions League fate after last-16 draw

IRISH STARS AT Arsenal, Manchester City and Glasgow City have discovered their Champions League fate after the last 16 draw was made this afternoon.

Girls in Green captain Katie McCabe and star defender Louise Quinn are facing into a trip to the Czech Republic after the Gunners were pitted against Slavia Prague.

Megan Campbell’s Manchester City will go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid, as Clare Shine’s Scottish kingpins Glasgow City face Denmark’s Brondby.

While 2018/19 Women’s Super League champions Arsenal — winners of the competition in 2007 with Irish trio Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy in the squad — travel for the first leg on 16/17 October, Glasgow and Man City open on home soil.

The second leg clashes will be played on 30/31 October.

To progress to this round, the Gunners coasted past Fiorentina, City were 11-1 aggregate winners over FF Lugano and Cork striker Shine was on target as Glasgow saw off FC Chertanovo Moscow.

McCabe, Campbell and Quinn will be focusing on international duty for the next few days, however, with Ukraine coming to Tallaght Stadium for their next Euro 2021 qualifier next Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in Europe, holders Lyon, who are eyeing a record seventh title and fifth in-a-row, face Danish side 2003 runners-up Fortuna Hjorring in their next assignment. There, they will become the first club to play 100 matches in the competition.

The full draw is below, with Vienna’s Viola Park hosting the final on 24 May.

Glasgow City v Brondby

Barcelona v FC Minsk

BIIK Kazygurt v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Fortuna Hjorring

Paris St Germain v Breidablik

Wolfsburg v Twente

Slavia Prague v Arsenal

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

More details here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!