This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish players discover Champions League fate after last-16 draw

Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn, Man City’s Megan Campbell and Glasgow’s Clare Shine march on in Europe.

By Emma Duffy Monday 30 Sep 2019, 2:31 PM
38 minutes ago 537 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4830853
Katie McCabe with her Arsenal team-mates.
Image: Arsenal Women.
Katie McCabe with her Arsenal team-mates.
Katie McCabe with her Arsenal team-mates.
Image: Arsenal Women.

IRISH STARS AT Arsenal, Manchester City and Glasgow City have discovered their Champions League fate after the last 16 draw was made this afternoon. 

Girls in Green captain Katie McCabe and star defender Louise Quinn are facing into a trip to the Czech Republic after the Gunners were pitted against Slavia Prague.

Megan Campbell’s Manchester City will go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid, as Clare Shine’s Scottish kingpins Glasgow City face Denmark’s Brondby.

While 2018/19 Women’s Super League champions Arsenal — winners of the competition in 2007 with Irish trio Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy in the squad — travel for the first leg on 16/17 October, Glasgow and Man City open on home soil.

The second leg clashes will be played on 30/31 October.

To progress to this round, the Gunners coasted past Fiorentina, City were 11-1 aggregate winners over FF Lugano and Cork striker Shine was on target as Glasgow saw off FC Chertanovo Moscow.

McCabe, Campbell and Quinn will be focusing on international duty for the next few days, however, with Ukraine coming to Tallaght Stadium for their next Euro 2021 qualifier next Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in Europe, holders Lyon, who are eyeing a record seventh title and fifth in-a-row, face Danish side 2003 runners-up Fortuna Hjorring in their next assignment. There, they will become the first club to play 100 matches in the competition.

The full draw is below, with Vienna’s Viola Park hosting the final on 24 May.

  • Glasgow City v Brondby
  • Barcelona v FC Minsk
  • BIIK Kazygurt v Bayern Munich
  • Lyon v Fortuna Hjorring
  • Paris St Germain v Breidablik
  • Wolfsburg v Twente
  • Slavia Prague v Arsenal
  • Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

More details here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie