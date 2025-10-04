Idah gets off the mark in Swansea defeat, while Robinson and Connolly star in League One thriller

A FIRST SWANSEA goal for Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah wasn’t enough to prevent the Welsh side from falling to a home Championship defeat against Leicester.

Former Celtic striker Idah converted a 70th-minute penalty to get off the mark for his new club, cancelling out an early opener by Jordan James.

However, subsequent strikes by Abdul Fatawu and Jannik Vestergaard earned all three points for promotion-chasing Leicester, who moved up to third place in the table.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City sit top of the Championship after a 5-0 win away to struggling Sheffield Wednesday in an early-afternoon kick-off. Brandon Thomas-Asante opened the scoring early and completed his double just after the half-hour mark, while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto also found the target.

Middlesbrough later missed the chance to regain top spot as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth. Yang Min-hyeok’s first-half strike was enough to earn Pompey a first win in five league games.

There were Irish goals aplenty, meanwhile, as Cardiff City earned a 4-3 win over Leyton Orient in League One.

Advertisement

Callum Robinson celebrates with Cardiff City teammates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Callum Robinson scored twice for the Bluebirds at Cardiff City Stadium, with Aaron Connolly scoring one and inadvertently teeing up another for the visitors.

Robinson opened the scoring against the run of play on 20 minutes, collecting a lobbed through ball from Chris Willock and holding off a defender before finishing smartly past Tommy Simkin.

His one-time Ireland teammate Connolly responded just nine minutes later, seizing upon a poor back-pass to beat Nathan Trott down to his right.

Dylan Lawlor struck Cardiff back into the lead shortly after the break but, two minutes later, Connolly’s slight miscontrol of a loose ball fell to Idris El Mizouni, whose deflected effort levelled proceedings once more.

Dominic Ballard then gave Orient the lead on the hour mark Yousef Selech levelled for Cardiff in the 69th minute.

It took only two further minutes, then, for Robinson to apply the finishing touch to an excellent team move and ultimately win the game for Cardiff.

Elsewhere in League One, Dublin-born DR Congo international Peter Kioso scored Peterborough’s goal in a 2-1 away defeat to Bolton.