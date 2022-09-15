The Twelve - Irish internationals plying their trade in the English top-flight

THERE ARE 12 Ireland players on the books of Women’s Super League [WSL] sides for the 2022/23 English top-flight season.

The new season was due to kick off last weekend, but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The action belatedly gets underway tomorrow, with Arsenal hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Borehamwood, while Chelsea open their title defence away to newly-promoted Liverpool on Sunday.

The newcomers have the highest Irish representation with three, while there’s two at each of Brighton, Reading and West Ham United. The 12 are spread across seven clubs in total — Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton the others. It’s an increase of one from last season, when seven players were at now-relegated Birmingham City.

All 12 were called up by Vera Pauw for the recent World Cup qualifying double-header against Finland and Slovakia. 31 players in total were involved in that squad, meaning over a third ply their trade in the WSL.

(The remaining breakdown? Eight in the Championship, six in the Women’s National League, two in Scotland, two in America and one in Germany.)

Here’s a closer look at the Irish players set to feature in the English top-flight this season.

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Ireland’s captain and leader, McCabe has established herself as a key player for Arsenal over the past couple of seasons – as well as one of the best in the WSL.

A world-class left-sided player, the Dubliner loves popping up with goals and assists, and hopes to lead the Girls In Green to a first-ever major tournament in the 2023 World Cup.

Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa)

Ruesha Littlejohn. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Littlejohn’s career hasn’t exactly been straightforward, from being in and out of the international set-up to her lengthy list of clubs and rotten luck with injuries.

She’s taken Pauw’s recent opportunities with both hands, but sustained a foot injury in the recent international window which will hold her back. (She’s already been ruled out of next month’s historic play-off.) The Glasgow native hit a consistent run of form at Villa last season, and will hope to continue that when fit.

Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Cork midfielder Connolly has been a mainstay for both Brighton and Ireland over the past few years. Particularly strong defensively and dangerous on set-pieces, she’s played both CDM and centre-half for the national side.

At the Seagulls since 2019, when she returned from the college system in America, Connolly is enjoying an upward trajectory there and will hope to hit new heights this year. But like Littlejohn, already ruled out of next month’s play-off through injury, it looks like she’ll have to wait.

Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

One of three Ireland goalkeepers in the WSL, Walsh declared for the Girls In Green earlier this year. She impressed on her debut at the Pinatar Cup in February — a 1-0 defeat to Russia — but Courtney Brosnan is undoubtedly the established first-choice.

English-born Walsh will push her all the way, though, the assured shot-stopper one of the best in the WSL. Like Connolly, she’s been at Brighton since ’19.

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Courtney Brosnan. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland’s number one, Brosnan played all eight group games and kept four clean sheets through the World Cup qualifying campaign. The US-born ‘keeper has re-invigorated her international career, bouncing back brilliantly from high-profile errors of the past.

She didn’t play regularly for the Toffees last season, with Sandy MacIver preferred, but her move to Manchester City could open the door for Brosnan. Highly-rated Manchester United and England U23 goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has arrived on loan, though.

Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)

The Reds captain and an Irish centurion, Fahey is a massive leader for club and for country. A rock-solid centre-half, the Galway native has been at Liverpool since 2018 and played a central role in their promotion back to the top-flight.

Fahey missed Ireland’s recent games with a groin injury, though Pauw was confident she would be back in good time for next month’s historic play-off, so that bodes well for the Reds.

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s lightning-quick number nine is backed for a big season. Kiernan was their top goal-scorer in the Championship last seasons, and will hope to bring that form back to the WSL. She previously played in the top-flight with West Ham.

Back on track after a difficult run of injuries, the 23-year-old Cavan woman looked lively off the bench for Ireland in Slovakia, grabbing a rare international chance with both hands. She’ll keep knocking on that door with more impressive club exploits.

Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Niamh Fahey lifting the Championship title last season, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell celebrate in the background. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Campbell made her long-awaited return for the Girls In Green in the last window, starting against both Finland and Slovakia and banking almost 170 minutes across five days as she ended a three-year gap between her 42nd, and 43rd and 44th caps.

The Drogheda long-throw specialist’s career has been threatened by a horrendous sequence of serious knee and ankle injuries over the past few years — but she’s nearing her brilliant best once more. Liverpool saw glimpses of it last season, with new heights to be hit in the WSL.

Grace Moloney (Reading)

Fleetingly Pauw’s first-choice, Moloney has produced some big performances for Ireland but is part of an ultra-competitive GK Union. She’s unquestioned number one at Reading though, and has been for quite some time — at the club since she was nine.

The English-born 29-year-old has been excellent for the Royals through the years, producing confident displays and top-drawer saves against the WSL’s best.

Diane Caldwell (Reading)

One of three new Irish signings to WSL clubs this summer, Caldwell joined Reading after her Manchester United exit. The well-travelled, vastly-experienced defender spent a brief spell at her childhood club last season, and did well, injury setback aside.

The 33-year-old Dubliner recently won her place back in the Irish XI, and repaid Pauw’s faith. Now, Caldwell will be hoping to thrive alongside Moloney, and under the watchful eye of head coach Kelly Chambers at the Royals.

Jess Ziu (West Ham)

Jess Ziu and Izzy Atkinson celebrate Ireland's win over Slovakia with Abbie Larkin. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a real upward trajectory of late, playing her way into the Ireland starting team and winning Player of the Match in the last game against Slovakia.

A lively attacking player who describes herself as a street footballer, Ziu made the move from Shelbourne this summer and seems to have settled in well. It will be interesting to see how she progresses from here, and whether she can nail down a regular starting spot for the Hammers. Her recent form suggests so.

Izzy Atkinson (West Ham)

A close friend, Ireland team-mate and former Shels clubmate of Ziu’s, Atkinson joined West Ham from Celtic in the off-season.

Another bright prospect, the 21-year-old Rush native signed off in style at the Hoops, scoring the extra-time winner in May’s Scottish Women’s Cup Final. She’ll hope to pick up where she left off at club level, and continue to push for inclusion in Ireland squads, particularly for next month’s play-off showdown away to Scotland or Austria.

This weekend’s WSL fixtures

Friday 16 September

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, Meadow Park, Borehamwood, 7.30pm

Saturday 17 September

Manchester United v Reading, Leigh Sports Village, 12pm

Sunday 18 September

Aston Villa v Manchester City, Villa Park, 12.30pm [BBC One]

West Ham v Everton, Chigwell Construction Stadium, 3pm

Leicester City v Tottenham, King Power Stadium, 3pm

Liverpool v Chelsea, Prenton Park, 5pm [Sky Sports]

All games also live on The FA Player.

Expect more fixtures in bigger stadiums this season – some of last weekend’s postponed games were fixed for Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Madjeski Stadium and the AMEX, with the Emirates due to host more Arsenal women’s matches this season.