BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Irish playmaker Connor Ronan set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

The talented 23-year-old has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers after breaking his metatarsal.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 16 May 2021, 5:28 PM
11 minutes ago 286 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439061
Connor Ronan (right) has been on loan at Swiss outfit Grasshoppers from Wolves since August.
Connor Ronan (right) has been on loan at Swiss outfit Grasshoppers from Wolves since August.
Connor Ronan (right) has been on loan at Swiss outfit Grasshoppers from Wolves since August.

CONNOR RONAN IS facing a long spell out of action after suffering an injury to his foot while on loan at Grasshoppers.

With the Zurich outfit on the brink of promotion, a broken metatarsal has forced Ronan to return to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a statement, Grasshoppers thanked the 23-year-old playmaker for his contribution, adding that he’s likely to be sidelined for approximately four-to-five months.

Following his August move, Ronan made 32 appearances for Grasshoppers, who’ll seal their top-flight return as Swiss Challenge League champions by beating SC Kriens on Thursday.

Although Grasshoppers remain Switzerland’s most successful club, they have endured a notable decline in recent years. After being relegated from the Super League in 2019, they narrowly missed out on promotion last season by finishing third.

Ronan hasn’t tasted first-team action at Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, but the Premier League club expressed their faith in him last September by extending his contract until 2024.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The former Portsmouth and Blackpool loanee won 14 Republic of Ireland caps at U21 level, nine of which came during Stephen Kenny’s reign as manager.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie