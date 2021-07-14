Here is the full, 116-athlete Irish team heading to the Olympic Games

THE IRISH TEAM heading to the Tokyo Olympics is the biggest ever, with the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today confirming the final, 116-athlete list.
The final inclusions were announced by the OFI today: siblings Megan Fletcher and Ben Fletcher will represent Ireland in Judo, Japan’s national sport. The 116-strong team is by some distance the biggest team ever to represent Ireland. The previous high was in 1948, when 81 athletes represented Ireland in London 1948.
The Irish team includes a series of live medal contenders, including a quartet of world champions in rowers Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure along with boxer Kellie Harrington.
Other contenders include golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry along with former champion European gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.
The games in Tokyo begin on 23 July, and run to 8 August.
The full Irish team is below.
Athletics Marathon Men
Paul Pollock
Stephen Scullion
Kevin Seaward
Athletics Marathon Women
Aoife Cooke
Fionnuala McCormack
Athletics Men’s 50km Race Walk
Brendan Boyce
Alex Wright
Athletics Individuals
Thomas Barr (400m Hurdles)
Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (800m)
Andrew Coscoran (1500m)
Mark English (800m)
Michelle Finn (3,000m Steeplechase)
Eilish Flanagan (3,000m Steeplechase)
Phil Healy (200m/400m/400m Relay)
Sarah Healy (1500m)
David Kenny (20K Walk)
Sarah Lavin (100H)
Marcus Lawler (200m)
Ciara Mageean (1500m)
Nadia Power (800m)
Leon Reid (200m)
Louise Shanahan (800m)
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Team (four athletes from the following six)
Cillin Greene
Chris O’Donnell
Phil Healy
Sophie Becker
Robert McDonnell
Cliodhna Manning
Badminton Men’s Singles
Nhat Nguyen
Boxing
Brendan Irvine (Flyweight 52kg male)
Kurt Walker (Featherweight 57kg male)
Aidan Walsh (Welterweight 69kg male)
Emmet Brennan (Light Heavyweight 81kg male)
Michaela Walsh (Featherweight 57kg female)
Kellie Harrington (Lightweight 60kg female)
Aoife O’Rourke (Middleweight 75kg female)
Canoe Slalom C1
Liam Jegou
Cycling (Road)
Dan Martin
Nicolas Roche
Eddie Dunbar
Cycling (Track)
Felix English (Men’s Madison)
Mark Downey (Men’s Madison)
Reserve – Fintan Ryan
Shannon McCurley (Women’s Madison)
Emily Kay (Women’s Madison)
Reserve – Lydia Gurley
TBC (Men’s Omnium)
Emily Kay (Women’s Omnium)
Diving
Oliver Dingley (Men’s 3m Springboard)
Tanya Watson (Women’s 10m Platform)
Equestrian
Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro (Showjumping)
Darragh Kenny with VDL Cartello (Showjumping)
Cian O’Connor with Kilkenny (Showjumping)
P Alternate/Reserve – Shane Sweetnam with Karlin Van’t Vennehof (Showjumping)
Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (Eventing)
Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (Eventing)
Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (Eventing)
P Alternate Athlete/Horse – Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (Eventing)
Heike Holstein with Sambuca (Dressage)
Women’s Hockey
1 Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O’Flanagan Reserves: Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed, Liz Murphy GK
Golf
Shane Lowry (Men’s Individual Stroke Play)
Rory McIlroy (Men’s Individual Stroke Play)
Leona Maguire (Women’s Individual Stroke Play)
Stephanie Meadow (Women’s Individual Stroke Play)
Gymnastics
Rhys McClenaghan (Men’s Pommel Horse)
Meg Ryan (Women’s All-Around)
Judo
Megan Fletcher (Women’s -70kg)
Ben Fletcher (Men’s -100kg)
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Modern Pentathlon
Natalya Coyle
Rowing
Fintan McCarthy (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)
Paul O’Donovan (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)
Gary O’Donovan – Reserve (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)
Sanita Puspure (Women’s Single)
Ronan Byrne (Men’s Double Scull)
Philip Doyle (Men’s Double Scull)
Daire Lynch – Reserve (Men’s Double Scull)
Emily Hegarty (Women’s Four)
Fiona Murtagh (Women’s Four)
Eimear Lambe (Women’s Four)
Aifric Keogh (Women’s Four)
Tara Hanlon – Reserve (Women’s Four)
Monika Dukarska (Women’s Pair)
Aileen Crowley (Women’s Pair)
Aoife Casey (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)
Margaret Cremen (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)
Lydia Heaphy – Reserve (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)
Men’s Rugby Sevens
Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Reserve: Bryan Mollen
Sailing
Annalise Murphy (Women’s Laser Radial)
Robert Dickson (49er Men’s)
Seán Waddilove (49er Men’s)
Shooting
Derek Burnett
Swimming
Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke)
Danielle Hill (100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle)
Brendan Hyland (200m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Finn McGeever (4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Jack McMillan (4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke)
Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Ellen Walshe (200m Individual Medley, 100m Butterfly)
Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)
Taekwondo – 58kg
Jack Woolley
Triathalon
Carolyn Hayes (Women’s Individual Triathlon)
Russell White – (Men’s Individual Triathlon)
COMMENTS