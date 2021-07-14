Here is the full, 116-athlete Irish team heading to the Olympic Games

THE IRISH TEAM heading to the Tokyo Olympics is the biggest ever, with the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today confirming the final, 116-athlete list.

The final inclusions were announced by the OFI today: siblings Megan Fletcher and Ben Fletcher will represent Ireland in Judo, Japan’s national sport. The 116-strong team is by some distance the biggest team ever to represent Ireland. The previous high was in 1948, when 81 athletes represented Ireland in London 1948.

The Irish team includes a series of live medal contenders, including a quartet of world champions in rowers Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure along with boxer Kellie Harrington.

Other contenders include golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry along with former champion European gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

The games in Tokyo begin on 23 July, and run to 8 August.

The full Irish team is below.

Athletics Marathon Men

Paul Pollock

Stephen Scullion

Kevin Seaward

Athletics Marathon Women

Aoife Cooke

Fionnuala McCormack

Athletics Men’s 50km Race Walk

Brendan Boyce

Alex Wright

Athletics Individuals

Thomas Barr (400m Hurdles)

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (800m)

Andrew Coscoran (1500m)

Mark English (800m)

Michelle Finn (3,000m Steeplechase)

Eilish Flanagan (3,000m Steeplechase)

Phil Healy (200m/400m/400m Relay)

Sarah Healy (1500m)

David Kenny (20K Walk)

Sarah Lavin (100H)

Marcus Lawler (200m)

Ciara Mageean (1500m)

Nadia Power (800m)

Leon Reid (200m)

Louise Shanahan (800m)

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Team (four athletes from the following six)

Cillin Greene

Chris O’Donnell

Phil Healy

Sophie Becker

Robert McDonnell

Cliodhna Manning

Badminton Men’s Singles

Nhat Nguyen

Boxing

Brendan Irvine (Flyweight 52kg male)

Kurt Walker (Featherweight 57kg male)

Aidan Walsh (Welterweight 69kg male)

Emmet Brennan (Light Heavyweight 81kg male)

Michaela Walsh (Featherweight 57kg female)

Kellie Harrington (Lightweight 60kg female)

Aoife O’Rourke (Middleweight 75kg female)

Canoe Slalom C1

Liam Jegou

Cycling (Road)

Dan Martin

Nicolas Roche

Eddie Dunbar

Cycling (Track)

Felix English (Men’s Madison)

Mark Downey (Men’s Madison)

Reserve – Fintan Ryan

Shannon McCurley (Women’s Madison)

Emily Kay (Women’s Madison)

Reserve – Lydia Gurley

TBC (Men’s Omnium)

Emily Kay (Women’s Omnium)

Diving

Oliver Dingley (Men’s 3m Springboard)

Tanya Watson (Women’s 10m Platform)

Equestrian

Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro (Showjumping)

Darragh Kenny with VDL Cartello (Showjumping)

Cian O’Connor with Kilkenny (Showjumping)

P Alternate/Reserve – Shane Sweetnam with Karlin Van’t Vennehof (Showjumping)

Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (Eventing)

Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (Eventing)

Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (Eventing)

P Alternate Athlete/Horse – Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (Eventing)

Heike Holstein with Sambuca (Dressage)

Women’s Hockey

1 Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O’Flanagan Reserves: Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed, Liz Murphy GK

Golf

Shane Lowry (Men’s Individual Stroke Play)

Rory McIlroy (Men’s Individual Stroke Play)

Leona Maguire (Women’s Individual Stroke Play)

Stephanie Meadow (Women’s Individual Stroke Play)

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan (Men’s Pommel Horse)

Meg Ryan (Women’s All-Around)

Judo

Megan Fletcher (Women’s -70kg)

Ben Fletcher (Men’s -100kg)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Modern Pentathlon

Natalya Coyle

Rowing

Fintan McCarthy (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)

Paul O’Donovan (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)

Gary O’Donovan – Reserve (Lightweight Men’s Double Scull)

Sanita Puspure (Women’s Single)

Ronan Byrne (Men’s Double Scull)

Philip Doyle (Men’s Double Scull)

Daire Lynch – Reserve (Men’s Double Scull)

Emily Hegarty (Women’s Four)

Fiona Murtagh (Women’s Four)

Eimear Lambe (Women’s Four)

Aifric Keogh (Women’s Four)

Tara Hanlon – Reserve (Women’s Four)

Monika Dukarska (Women’s Pair)

Aileen Crowley (Women’s Pair)

Aoife Casey (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)

Margaret Cremen (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)

Lydia Heaphy – Reserve (Lightweight Women’s Double Scull)

Men’s Rugby Sevens

Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Reserve: Bryan Mollen

Sailing

Annalise Murphy (Women’s Laser Radial)

Robert Dickson (49er Men’s)

Seán Waddilove (49er Men’s)

Shooting

Derek Burnett

Swimming

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke)

Danielle Hill (100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle)

Brendan Hyland (200m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Finn McGeever (4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Jack McMillan (4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke)

Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Ellen Walshe (200m Individual Medley, 100m Butterfly)

Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)

Taekwondo – 58kg

Jack Woolley

Triathalon

Carolyn Hayes (Women’s Individual Triathlon)

Russell White – (Men’s Individual Triathlon)