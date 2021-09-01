McGrath makes first Irish start against star-studded Portugal, Shane Long misses out after positive Covid test

JAMIE MCGRATH MAKES his first competitive start for Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Faro.

Stephen Kenny has picked a 3-5-2 formation in which it looks like Seamus Coleman starts at right wing-back with Matt Doherty on the left. Gavin Bazunu continues in goal, with Shane Duffy restored to a defence also featuring Dara O’Shea and John Egan. Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick play behind McGrath in midfield, with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah starting up front.

Troy Parrott is among the substitutes.

Shane Long is uninvolved having tested positive for Covid-19.

Fernando Santos has wheeled out the Portuguese artillery, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting as captain as he seeks to score the goal that will make him the record goalscorer in the history of men’s international football.

Ronaldo leads a forward line also featuring Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Rafa Silva of Benfica. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also start, with Joao Cancelo, Pep, Ruben Dias and Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro forming a recognisable – and formidable defence.

Ronaldo, Jota and Dias will miss Portugal’s next qualifier if they are booked tonight, with only Josh Cullen in yellow peril for Ireland.

Kick off at the Estadio Algarve is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTE Two.