Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

McGrath makes first Irish start against star-studded Portugal, Shane Long misses out after positive Covid test

Cristiano Ronaldo leads an array of attacking stars for the home team.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Estadio Algarve
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 6:34 PM
14 minutes ago 2,656 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5537697
Jamie McGrath speaking with Stephen Kenny pre-game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jamie McGrath speaking with Stephen Kenny pre-game.
Jamie McGrath speaking with Stephen Kenny pre-game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMIE MCGRATH MAKES his first competitive start for Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Faro. 

Stephen Kenny has picked a 3-5-2 formation in which it looks like Seamus Coleman starts at right wing-back with Matt Doherty on the left. Gavin Bazunu continues in goal, with Shane Duffy restored to a defence also featuring Dara O’Shea and John Egan. Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick play behind McGrath in midfield, with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah starting up front. 

Troy Parrott is among the substitutes. 

Shane Long is uninvolved having tested positive for Covid-19.

Screenshot 2021-09-01 at 18.31.17

Fernando Santos has wheeled out the Portuguese artillery, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting as captain as he seeks to score the goal that will make him the record goalscorer in the history of men’s international football. 

Ronaldo leads a forward line also featuring Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Rafa Silva of Benfica. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also start, with Joao Cancelo, Pep, Ruben Dias and Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro forming a recognisable – and formidable defence. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2021-09-01 at 18.32.37

Ronaldo, Jota and Dias will miss Portugal’s next qualifier if they are booked tonight, with only Josh Cullen in yellow peril for Ireland. 

Kick off at the Estadio Algarve is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTE Two. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Estadio Algarve
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie