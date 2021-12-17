Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 17 December 2021
Irish youngster Keane Barry advances at World Darts Championship

The 19-year-old Meath native survived a scare before getting the better of Royden Lam at Alexandra Palace.

By Paul Dollery Friday 17 Dec 2021, 3:48 PM
19 minutes ago 556 Views 0 Comments
Keane Barry celebrates after winning a leg of his first-round clash with Royden Lam at the PDC World Darts Championship.
IRELAND’S KEANE BARRY has booked his place in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 19-year-old Meath native recorded a 3-2 win against Hong Kong’s Royden Lam at Alexandra Palace.

It’s a case of third time lucky for Barry, who suffered defeats to Vincent van der Voort and Jeff Smith in his previous two attempts to advance beyond the opening round.

He conjured up checkouts of 108 and 121 against Lam this afternoon, but also made life difficult for himself by squandering a 2-0 lead.

Barry will take on Jonny Clayton of Wales in a second-round match scheduled for Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

