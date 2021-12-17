Irish youngster Keane Barry advances at World Darts Championship

Keane Barry celebrates after winning a leg of his first-round clash with Royden Lam at the PDC World Darts Championship.

IRELAND’S KEANE BARRY has booked his place in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 19-year-old Meath native recorded a 3-2 win against Hong Kong’s Royden Lam at Alexandra Palace.

It’s a case of third time lucky for Barry, who suffered defeats to Vincent van der Voort and Jeff Smith in his previous two attempts to advance beyond the opening round.

He conjured up checkouts of 108 and 121 against Lam this afternoon, but also made life difficult for himself by squandering a 2-0 lead.

𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗡! 🇮🇪



It's a first Ally Pally victory for the 19-year-old Keane Barry as he leads Lam to the slaughter, closing out a 3-2 success!



📺 Up next 👉 Jermaine Wattimena v Boris Koltsov pic.twitter.com/DZrYzNJXuv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Barry will take on Jonny Clayton of Wales in a second-round match scheduled for Sunday.