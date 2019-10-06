This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adesanya dethrones Whittaker to become UFC's undisputed middleweight champion

It was a memorable night for the Nigerian-born Kiwi in Melbourne.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 9:23 AM
28 minutes ago 676 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4839271
Adesanya celebrates at Marvel Stadium.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Adesanya celebrates at Marvel Stadium.
Adesanya celebrates at Marvel Stadium.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ISRAEL ADESANYA’S RISE to become UFC’s undisputed middleweight champion was completed in stunning fashion last night as he dethroned Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne.

Adesanya not only knocked Whittaker out in the second round to unify the division, but the Nigerian-born Kiwi did so in front of a record UFC crowd of 57,127 inside Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

The 30-year-old, who joined the UFC just two years ago and had claimed the interim title back in April, proved too powerful and skilful for Whittaker from the outset on Saturday night, flooring the Australian inside the opening round and then finishing the job with a lethal left hook.

“He threw everything we expected,” Adesanya said afterwards. “We had everything planned for plan A to Z. It’s unreal, they said I have no knockout power.

“He caught me with a nice one but I returned. I eat it but give it back two times. I hate to get hit. It’s stupid to get hit. I’m tough and smart. At the end of the day, my team and I were smart.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie