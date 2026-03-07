The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
History in Rome as Italy beat England for first time in Six Nations
TRIES FROM TOMMASO Menoncello and Leonardo Marin gave Italy a first ever victory over much-changed England in a tense 23-18 Six Nations thriller.
Out-half Paolo Garbisi also kicked 13 points as Italy finally earned a victory over England at the 33rd attempt, and moved above them in the Six Nations table.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Scenes Six Nations 2026 England Italy