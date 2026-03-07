More Stories
Italy's Tommaso Menoncello runs in a try. Alamy Stock Photo
Scenes

History in Rome as Italy beat England for first time in Six Nations

Tommaso Menoncello’s try proved the difference at the Stadio Olimpico.
6.38pm, 7 Mar 2026
39

TRIES FROM TOMMASO Menoncello and Leonardo Marin gave Italy a first ever victory over much-changed England in a tense 23-18 Six Nations thriller. 

Out-half Paolo Garbisi also kicked 13 points as Italy finally earned a victory over England at the 33rd attempt, and moved above them in the Six Nations table.

More to follow…

Related Reads
Stunning Scotland put 50 points on France in Murrayfield
'They'll be memories I cherish' - Gibson-Park hits 50 caps for Ireland
'Power comes from the ground' - meet the man tasked with improving Ireland's 'scrum culture'

Author
View 39 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
39 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie