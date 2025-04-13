Italy defeat Scotland to secure first win of 2025 Women's Six Nations

WINGER AURA MUZZO scored twice as Italy beat Scotland 25-17 on Sunday to claim their first win of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Muzzo crossed either side of half-time in Edinburgh to move the Azzurre off the bottom of the table and up to fourth with two rounds remaining.

Flanker Francesca Sgorbini, full-back Vittoria Minuzzi and Muzzo’s fellow winger Alyssa D’Inca also claimed tries for the visitors, who host second-placed France in six days’ time.

“It always nice to score the tries but it’s the work of the team,” Muzza told the BBC.

“We found the right way to be confident and this is the start of the journey.”

“Every week we grow,” the 28-year-old added.

Scotland drop down to fifth before heading to leaders England, who they last beat in 1999, next Saturday.

Full-back Chloe Rollie had opened the scoring for the hosts before No 8 Evie Gallagher and winger Francesca McGhie dotted down.

“I think in the first half we overplayed. We let them get a rumble on and get in our way,” Scotland centre Lisa Thomson told the BBC.

“That wasn’t us today. We need to be better next week. It’s not good enough,” she added.

Wales are bottom of the table after three losses in a worrying sign just six months before the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Ireland are third after yesterday’s heavy defeat to England. They round out the campaign with trips to Wales and Scotland.

