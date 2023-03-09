Quins' Allan replaces star Capuozzo for Italy's Six Nations clash with Wales

TOMMASO ALLAN WILL replace star Ange Capuozzo for Italy’s Six Nations match with Wales on Saturday after the Toulouse fullback was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a nagging shoulder injury.

Harlequins out-half Allan replacing Capuozzo is the only change by coach Kieran Crowley to the team that was beaten by Ireland a fortnight ago as Italy do battle with troubled Wales in Rome hoping to avoid yet another wooden spoon.

Italy sit one point above bottom side Wales heading into the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Tommy can play full-back. He did it for us against Samoa and he played very well in that game. He has experience there,” coach Kieran Crowley told reporters after his team was announced on Thursday.

“He’s also played there for Harlequins in a couple of games. He brings experience.”

France-born Capuozzo will miss Italy’s final two matches against the Welsh and Scotland after picking up the injury during the Azzurri’s loss to Ireland.

Capuozzo, 23, has been one of the stars of the tournament for improved Italy, who have impressed despite losing all three of their games so far.

Italy:

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Edoardo Padovani

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Pierre Bruno

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi

17. Federico Zani

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Edoardo Iachizzi

20. Giovanni Pettinelli

21. Manuel Zuliani

22. Alessandro Fusco

23. Luca Morisi

