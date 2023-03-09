Quins' Allan replaces star Capuozzo for Italy's Six Nations clash with Wales

TOMMASO ALLAN WILL replace star Ange Capuozzo for Italy’s Six Nations match with Wales on Saturday after the Toulouse fullback was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a nagging shoulder injury.
Harlequins out-half Allan replacing Capuozzo is the only change by coach Kieran Crowley to the team that was beaten by Ireland a fortnight ago as Italy do battle with troubled Wales in Rome hoping to avoid yet another wooden spoon.
Italy sit one point above bottom side Wales heading into the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.
“Tommy can play full-back. He did it for us against Samoa and he played very well in that game. He has experience there,” coach Kieran Crowley told reporters after his team was announced on Thursday.
“He’s also played there for Harlequins in a couple of games. He brings experience.”
France-born Capuozzo will miss Italy’s final two matches against the Welsh and Scotland after picking up the injury during the Azzurri’s loss to Ireland.
Capuozzo, 23, has been one of the stars of the tournament for improved Italy, who have impressed despite losing all three of their games so far.
Italy:
15. Tommaso Allan
14. Edoardo Padovani
13. Juan Ignacio Brex
12. Tommaso Menoncello
11. Pierre Bruno
10. Paolo Garbisi
9. Stephen Varney
1. Danilo Fischetti
2. Giacomo Nicotera
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolo Cannone
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Michele Lamaro (captain)
8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
16. Luca Bigi
17. Federico Zani
18. Marco Riccioni
19. Edoardo Iachizzi
20. Giovanni Pettinelli
21. Manuel Zuliani
22. Alessandro Fusco
23. Luca Morisi
