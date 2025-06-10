Ireland's Izzy Atkinson on the hunt for new club after Crystal Palace exit

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE announced the departure of Republic of Ireland international Izzy Atkinson.

Atkinson is one of five players leaving the Eagles this summer, following their relegation from the Women’s Super League.

The 23-year-old winger joined from West Ham in January 2024, and made 18 appearances in all competitions.

She was named Championship Player of the Month in February 2024 after goals against Southampton and Blackburn Rovers, and helped Crystal Palace to promotion alongside fellow Irishwomen Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan.

But Atkinson made just four appearances in the WSL last season, often going unselected for matchday squads and seeing limited action from the bench.

The 2023 World Cup squad bolter has also fallen down the pecking order with Ireland.

Carla Ward named Atkinson in her first squad in February, but she didn’t play and has not been included since.

“She is out of favour (at Palace). There was a question about whether we should call her up but I am a big believer in giving people an opportunity to see what I can do to help and get them back on track,” Ward said at the time.

“When she comes in, we will sit down, probably give her some tough love and say, ‘We need you’. She has got huge potential. She is a great young player.”

The 18-cap international is now on the hunt for a new club after her Palace exit, having previously represented Shelbourne, Celtic and West Ham.