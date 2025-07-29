'My dream would be to go back at some point and play for Ulster'

HAVING FINISHED UP with the Ulster academy at the end of the season, Jack Boal was in a confusing sort of situation as he tried to figure out his next step in rugby.

Ever since the age of 14, the loosehead prop had a pre-season to report for with his team but he was facing the odd scenario of launching into one by himself. He had spoken to a couple of English Championship clubs, but nothing had been agreed.

And then at the end of June, Boal got a call from his agent, former Ireland and Ulster lock Dan Tuohy, asking if he was up for an adventure in Australia. 22-year-old Boal jumped at the chance.

So it is that he finds himself in a key role for the University of Queensland club, playing alongside Tim Nanai-Williams – still “a baller” at the age of 36 – Fijian out-half Teti Tela, and lots of Super Rugby players.

Boal hopes to get a deal over the line with a Championship club in England before their season starts in October, but Brisbane is a beautiful place for him to be kicking on with life after Ulster. He has been impressing Down Under in recent weeks, catching the eye with his dynamic performances in the front row.

Sitting outside a nice neighbourhood café in the suburb of St Lucia, where he’s based, Boal said it’s the perfect spot to move on from the disappointment of leaving Ulster.

“It was tough,” said Boal. “I think I struggled more after the fact. A few weeks had gone by and you’re still in the building, we had Ulster A games to prep for, and I was still training with the seniors.

“I was trying to wrap my head around it and even thinking, ‘If I go really well here, I might change their decision.’ Even now, leaving group chats and whatever, that sort of aspect of it is tough.”

Boal has started to look ahead with excitement, though. He knows lots of Irish players have gone abroad and done very well.

Boal in action for Ulster A against Munster A. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

And he spoke to Ulster players like Andrew Warwick, Alan O’Connor, and Corrie Barrett about how they didn’t have the most linear journeys in rugby but made it as pros.

“I think my dream would obviously be to go back at some point and play for Ulster,” said Boal.

“I’ve got so much time to develop and hopefully gain a lot of experience. It’s an exciting journey as well. I get to come out here and experience Brisbane and I think my girlfriend’s going to come over and we might do a few weeks travelling at the end of the season, exploring down to Sydney or up north a wee bit.”

Boal is a Bangor boy who started playing with his local club before making an impression at Campbell College, where he says the coaching of former Ireland internationals Brian Robinson and Neil Doak was a major influence on him.

Boal joined Belfast Harlequins after school and had to prove himself during two seasons with the Ulster sub-academy before he got a full academy deal in 2023.

The sub-academy was a real “grind,” explained Boal, who can also play tighthead. Gym sessions early in the morning meant long days, but he loved proving himself.

He credits “class act” Doak with showing him a professional approach to things like analysis, while Boal says that the Ulster academy coach and current Ireland U20s boss’ straight-to-the-point communication helped get the best out of him.

The All-Ireland League was an ideal place for a young loosehead to learn, with ex-Ulster prop Paddy McAllister another positive influence on Boal in Belfast Harlequins.

“Even just the amount of reset challenges that you can have as a prop, because even at pro level, boys get turned over, they get flipped.

“Paddy would just be like, ‘Next job, you know what to do and just believe in what you’ve been doing before.’ I think I progressed quite well.

Jack Boal training with the Ireland U19s. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“I think I got milled a few times in those first few games but no, it was really good.”

Boal played for the Ireland U19s in 2022, winning two caps against France and impressing a few people he reckons might not have seen him as much of a prospect before that.

Frustratingly, he suffered a hamstring injury at the end of that season and was playing catch-up when it came to the Ireland U20s in 2023. He was part of Richie Murphy’s group, but Paddy McCarthy and George Hadden established themselves as the two looseheads.

“I was worried after not playing 20s that I wouldn’t then be contracted because that’s normally the benchmark,” said Boal, but he was thrilled that Doak, Gavin Hogg, and Willie Faloon in the Ulster academy saw enough in him to give him a deal.

Boal had two seasons with Ulster and loved being part of the environment. He got close to a senior appearance a couple of times when he was 24th man, including for the clash with Leinster back in April.

Warwick hurt his neck in the warm-up and head coach Murphy asked Boal to get ready because he might be on the bench. He told the young prop that the Ulster coaches believed in him and to give it a crack. In the end, Warwick played but was forced off with his injury just before half time.

Ultimately, the Ulster set-up decided not to keep Boal on board beyond the end of the season.

“That’s the way it is in pro sports sometimes,” said Boal. “Richie’s got a certain view of what he wants to do and it’s a rebuild in Ulster at the minute, so that’s fine.

“It’s pro sports and you have to respect the decision, really.”

He certainly didn’t expect to end up in Australia so soon after exiting Ulster but it has been hugely enjoyable on and off the pitch.

Boal in Queen's University colours. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Just before he was due to leave Ireland, Boal got a call from the University of Queensland club to let him know his flight through Doha had been cancelled because of the trouble in Qatar. He was redirected through Canada, with a 14-hour stopover in Vancouver, but got to Australia in one piece. All has been smooth since.

The rugby has been high-paced and high-quality with the ‘Red Heavies,’ as the University of Queensland are known. Michael Lynagh came through the club, as did the likes of Drew Mitchell, James Horwill, Stephen Moore, Tate McDermott, and a host of other Wallabies.

The Lions tour coming to Brisbane twice in the last few weeks has been welcome, meaning this has been a happy move for Boal.

He is open-minded about what comes next for him in rugby, but the young Ulsterman is determined to show people what he’s all about.

“I’m keen to, you know, prove people wrong because I feel like I can definitely do a job,” said Boal.

“I think I’ve done quite well in proving people wrong in my build-up to now.

“So, I’ll continue that way and try to keep pushing on with my career.”