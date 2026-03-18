Clare GAA pay tribute to young coach Jack Boddy following his death

CLARE GAA HAVE paid tribute to Jack Boddy, the young coach who died this week.

In the tribute Boddy, 20, was described as a much-loved friend of many in West Clare.

The game between Clare U20s, for whom Boddy was S&C coach, and Waterford U20s on Saturday has been postponed as a gesture of respect.

Advertisement

The thoughts of all in Clare GAA are with the parents, siblings and extended family & friends of our late colleague, Jack Boddy, this dark St Patrick’s evening.



Jack was a much loved friend of many in West Clare, of our senior football management & squad of 2025, & particularly… pic.twitter.com/kH903deY3V — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) March 17, 2026

A search for Boddy was stood down yesterday following the discovery of a body. The search had been ongoing in the Lahinch area since he was reported missing on Monday morning. A post-mortem will now be carried out to determine the cause of death.

“The thoughts of all in Clare GAA are with the parents, siblings and extended family and friends of our late colleague, Jack Boddy, this dark St Patrick’s evening,” Clare GAA said in a statement.

“Jack was a much loved friend of many in West Clare, of our senior football management and squad of 2025, and particularly of our 2026 squad of U20 footballers, to whom he was S&C coach, helping guide them to an opening round win on Saturday afternoon last.

“Thanks to all the GAA community who joined in the search for Jack over the past few days.

“As a mark of respect to Jack and his family, next Saturday’s U20 match will now be postponed to a later date.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”