Jack Byrne's ill-fated stint at Apoel comes to premature end

The Irish international is now a free agent.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 24 Sep 2021, 4:52 PM
Image: Marios Gregoriou/INPHO
Image: Marios Gregoriou/INPHO

JACK BYRNE’S UNHAPPY spell at Apoel in Cyprus has come to a premature end. 

The Cypriot club confirmed in a statement this afternoon they had reached an agreement with the Irish international that sees him leave the club less than a year into a two-and-a-half year contract. 

Apoel have been cutting costs since missing out on qualification for European football this season. 

Byrne is now a free agent, but won’t be able to sign for a club in Ireland or the UK until January at the earliest. 

Byrne was signed by his former international manager Mick McCarthy in January, but saw McCarthy sacked a day after he made his debut. He made just five more appearances for the club before sitting out the rest of the season to recover from a back injury. He made a single friendly appearance for the club in July, but did not make a competitive appearance at the start of this season. 

