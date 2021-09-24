Jack Byrne's ill-fated stint at Apoel comes to premature end

JACK BYRNE’S UNHAPPY spell at Apoel in Cyprus has come to a premature end.

The Cypriot club confirmed in a statement this afternoon they had reached an agreement with the Irish international that sees him leave the club less than a year into a two-and-a-half year contract.

Apoel have been cutting costs since missing out on qualification for European football this season.

Byrne is now a free agent, but won’t be able to sign for a club in Ireland or the UK until January at the earliest.

Byrne was signed by his former international manager Mick McCarthy in January, but saw McCarthy sacked a day after he made his debut. He made just five more appearances for the club before sitting out the rest of the season to recover from a back injury. He made a single friendly appearance for the club in July, but did not make a competitive appearance at the start of this season.