Jack Byrne. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeGULF IN STANDARDS

Jack Byrne joins third-tier amateur side Dubai Irish FC on loan until September

Out of favour with manager Stephen Bradley, Hoops midfielder hits the road.
1.43pm, 30 Aug 2025
IN A MOVE that will amaze many, Jack Byrne has left Shamrock Rovers to hook up with Dubai Irish FC on loan until December.

This comes after Byrne was deregistered from the Rovers squad for their Uefa Conference League third round qualifying tie against Ballkani.

At the time, manager Stephen Bradley insisted Byrne was not injured and it is widely believed there was a terse disagreement between player and manager ahead of their game against Derry City in early August.

For now, it appears 29-year-old Byrne’s career is in limbo. Dubai Irish play in the third tier of United Arab Emirates and, according to their own website; ‘Dubai Irish FC is a non-profit, community-based club competing in the Dubai Amateur football.’

Byrne will soon link up with his new team mates, who are a mixture of teachers and engineers, among other professions.

He still has one year left on his deal with Shamrock Rovers, which was agreed in November 2023 after there was significant interest from St Patrick’s Athletic and Charlotte FC of the Major League Soccer.

