Stephen Bradley confirms Jack Byrne is not injured after deregistration for crucial Euro tie

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS confirmed that Jack Byrne is not injured after he was deregistered from the Shamrock Rovers squad for their Uefa Conference League third round qualifying tie with Ballkani.

Competition rules allow for players in the squad to be added or removed for each stage, and The 42 understands that a disagreement between the head coach and player on the training ground prior to the Premier Division game with Derry City on 3 August has led to the 29-year-old’s exclusion for the time being.

Byrne played in both legs of the previous round and also scored the fourth goal in a 4-0 win over St Joseph’s.

Rovers now trail 1-0 after last week’s defeat in Kosovo and go into tomorrow’s second leg hoping to overturn the deficit without the 29-year-old playmaker.

“No, he’s not injured,” Bradley said. “It’s important we have a big game tomorrow. We’ll be focusing on the team and the squad that’s available to win the game tomorrow.

“There’ll be no other talk today. Like I said, focus on the game, focus on the group, focus on winning this game. It’s a big game for us and that’s all I’ll be talking about.”

Bradley insisted that the matter has not been a distraction. “No. We focus on what we do, we focus on the group, we always have, I’ve said for years, it’s always been a focus on the group and that doesn’t change.

“We go Thursday-Sunday, you see what they are like on Sunday and how in tune they are with the game. These players move on, focus, move on, focus, that’s what they do.”