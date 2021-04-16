BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 16 April 2021
Advertisement

Irish Olympic athletes wont be prioritised for vaccines, says Minister Chambers

As things stand, the rescheduled Tokyo Games will kick off in July.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Apr 2021, 10:37 AM
38 minutes ago 239 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5411704
Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.
Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRISH OLYMPIC ATHLETES won’t be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Games, says the Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.

With the rescheduled Games going ahead as planned in July as of now — questions have been raised in recent days — the International Olympic Committee [IOC] has said participants are encouraged to get vaccinated before going to Japan, though it will not be mandatory.

Speaking on OTB AM this morning, Chambers said: “I know there have been different responses to this across different countries.

“There has been a message from the IOC that Olympians should follow the national sequencing as it’s set out by each member state or by each nation themselves.

“We’ve obviously got an age-based sequence now that is transparent and fair, and that’s how we’ve decided to pursue vaccination right now.

“In fairness, certainly that’s what the message from the Olympic Federation has been… [that] the organisations within countries should follow the national sequence.

“I think that’s important so we maintain the integrity around vaccination.”

Denmark, Hungary and Israel have all vaccinated their athletes ahead of the 23 July kick-off in Tokyo, while Germany have spoken out firmly against athletes skipping the queue.

Junior sports minister and Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West Chambers said he didn’t see Irish Olympians being moved up the pecking order in any way, with the Government sticking to the age-based plan for vaccine rollout on these shores.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Well, no,” he noted, when pushed for a direct answer.

“At the moment we’ve got sequencing based on age, and I think that’s transparent and fair. Certainly that was reflected by… on our sports management group we’ve got a representative of the athletes themselves and I think they recognise the sensitivity around this.

“We’ve seen other instances with issues with our vaccination in terms of who is prioritised over who. We all agree that age is the single biggest issue when it comes to the impact of Covid.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie