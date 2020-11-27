BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Leeds re-name East Stand in honour of Jack Charlton

‘His legacy will now be engrained at Elland Road forever’, say the club.

By Press Association Friday 27 Nov 2020, 7:20 PM
39 minutes ago 634 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5281420
Jack Charlton passed away earlier this year.
Image: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Jack Charlton passed away earlier this year.
Jack Charlton passed away earlier this year.
Image: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

LEEDS HAVE NAMED the East Stand at Elland Road the Jack Charlton Stand in honour of their former defender.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, died in July aged 85, six days before Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds announced their tribute to the former defender, who made a club-record 773 appearances during 23 years as a player for the club, as part of a new two-year sponsorship deal with electronics manufacturer Hisense.

A statement on Leeds’ website read: “His legacy will now be engrained at Elland Road forever and he joins fellow greats John Charles, Norman Hunter and Don Revie, who also have stands named in their honour, along with the great Billy Bremner whose statue stands proudly outside.”

Charlton, who joined Leeds aged 15 in 1950, won promotion to the top flight with them in 1956 and 1964 and formed the bedrock of the side built by Don Revie.

‘Big Jack’ went on to win the old First Division title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Fairs Cup twice as Revie’s side regularly challenged for major honours.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leeds chief executive officer Angus Kinnear added: “The contribution made by Jack Charlton to Leeds United and the game of football is immeasurable.

“It is only right that we name a stand in his memory, he is an icon.

“We thank Hisense for giving us the go-ahead to name the East Stand after Jack alongside their sponsorship and we are looking forward to the day fans return to Elland Road to celebrate the life of Jack along with Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie