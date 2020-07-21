Famous Walkinstown Roundabout scenes recreated as Ireland remembers Big Jack

Fans holding up signs to spell out 'RIP Jack' on the Walkinstown Roundabout. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JACK CHARLTON’S REIGN as Ireland’s senior international football manager provided so many unforgettable memories to the people of this country.

There has been an outpouring of grief and love from both sides of the Irish Sea since last week’s news that the 1966 World Cup winner with England had passed away at the age of 85.

This morning, hundreds of people lined the streets of his hometown of Ashlington to pay their respects as ex-Leeds United defender Charlton was laid to rest.

Around Ireland too, fans have been marking the day.

At 12.30, radio stations played ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ — the team’s official song of the 1990 World Cup — and encouraged people to wear green.

Well done to all in the radio stations #ripjack pic.twitter.com/u3acz9YSJY — James Crombie (@INPHOjames) July 21, 2020

There were famous scenes at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin after Ireland’s historic victory over Romania at Italia ’90 and, 30 years on, hundreds of locals turned out to dance and sing at that very same location.

A wreath of flowers was laid outside The Cherrytree pub. Many present chose not to wear masks and it appeared that social distancing was not adhered to at all times.

Thomas Hickey and Glenda Gilfoyle place a wreath of flowers in memory of Jack Charlton. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scenes at the Walkinstown Roundabout. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A car painted in the tricolour parked outside The Cherrytree pub. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A supporter wearing a mask observes the minute's silence. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In Ballina, County Mayo, a Jack Charlton mural was unveiled in front of dozens of supporters.

Jack was an avid angler and loved nothing more than to spend his days off fishing on the River Moy.

The unveiling of the Jack Charlton mural in Ballina. 💚 pic.twitter.com/TT6J5NPwtZ — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) July 21, 2020

