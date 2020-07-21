This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Famous Walkinstown Roundabout scenes recreated as Ireland remembers Big Jack

There were a number of events held around the country to mark the former Ireland manager’s funeral today.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 1:39 PM
15 minutes ago 2,776 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5155674

fans-pay-tribute-to-jack-charlton Fans holding up signs to spell out 'RIP Jack' on the Walkinstown Roundabout. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JACK CHARLTON’S REIGN as Ireland’s senior international football manager provided so many unforgettable memories to the people of this country. 

There has been an outpouring of grief and love from both sides of the Irish Sea since last week’s news that the 1966 World Cup winner with England had passed away at the age of 85

This morning, hundreds of people lined the streets of his hometown of Ashlington to pay their respects as ex-Leeds United defender Charlton was laid to rest. 

Around Ireland too, fans have been marking the day.

At 12.30, radio stations played ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ — the team’s official song of the 1990 World Cup — and encouraged people to wear green. 

There were famous scenes at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin after Ireland’s historic victory over Romania at Italia ’90 and, 30 years on, hundreds of locals turned out to dance and sing at that very same location.

A wreath of flowers was laid outside The Cherrytree pub. Many present chose not to wear masks and it appeared that social distancing was not adhered to at all times.

thomas-hickey-and-glenda-gilfoyle-place-a-wreath-of-flowers-in-memory-of-jack-charlton Thomas Hickey and Glenda Gilfoyle place a wreath of flowers in memory of Jack Charlton. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

fans-gather-at-walkinstown-roundabout-to-pay-tribute-to-jack-charlton Scenes at the Walkinstown Roundabout. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

fans-pay-tribute-to-jack-charlton A car painted in the tricolour parked outside The Cherrytree pub. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

an-irish-supporter-observes-a-minutes-silence-for-jack-charlton A supporter wearing a mask observes the minute's silence. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

 In Ballina, County Mayo, a Jack Charlton mural was unveiled in front of dozens of supporters. 

Jack was an avid angler and loved nothing more than to spend his days off fishing on the River Moy. 

