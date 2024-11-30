Advertisement
Jockey Jack Kennedy was injured again at Fairyhouse. Press Association
Jack Kennedy suffers broken leg for SIXTH time in Fairyhouse fall

Kennedy was riding Gordon Elliott’s Twoohthree, who suffered a fatal injury, in the opening race on Saturday’s card.
1.51pm, 30 Nov 2024
JACK KENNEDY IS facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in a fall at Fairyhouse.

The hugely-talented rider has been plagued by injury throughout his career, now suffering a total of six broken legs.

Despite that, he has numerous Grade One victories to his name and won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Minella Indo in 2021.

Kennedy was riding Twoohthree in the opening race on Saturday’s card for his boss, Gordon Elliott, when the pair crashed out heavily at the last. The 25-year-old was attended to on-track, while sadly Twoohthree was fatally injured.

Speaking at Fairyhouse, Richard Downey, medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Jack has broken his right lower leg and has gone to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for management of the injury.”

