Jack Marley becomes third gold-medal winner for Ireland at European U22 Championships

JACK MARLEY HAS become Ireland’s third gold-medal winner at the European U22 Boxing Championships this week, following a unanimous decision win.

The Dublin heavyweight (91kg) defeated Roberto Lizzi of Italy, with the judges’ scorecards reading (30-26), (30-26), (30-27), (30-27), (29-28) in Marley’s favour.

The Monkstown BC fighter now joins Roscommon’s Lisa O’Rourke and fellow Dubliner Niamh Fay, who also bagged gold medals at the competition this week.

Offaly’s Paul Loonam (60kg, St Carthage’s BC), Down’s Dylan Eagleson (54kg, St Paul’s BC), Wicklow’s Kaci Rock (66kg, Enniskerry BC) and Mayo’s Aoibhe Carabine (middleweight) all secured bronze medals in their events.

That means Ireland has won seven medals at the competition, their highest-ever tally at the European U22 championships.

Chhhaaammmmmpppiooon!#TeamIreland heavyweight, 19 year old Jack Marley, is European U22 champion following a unanimous decision win over 🇮🇹



🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/IeFpdZsCcW — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 23, 2022

