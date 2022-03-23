Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Jack Marley becomes third gold-medal winner for Ireland at European U22 Championships

Ireland has won seven medals at the competition, which is their highest-ever tally.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 7:52 PM
5 minutes ago 40 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5719364
Jack Marley was superb in his gold medal bout.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jack Marley was superb in his gold medal bout.
Jack Marley was superb in his gold medal bout.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JACK MARLEY HAS become Ireland’s third gold-medal winner at the European U22 Boxing Championships this week, following a unanimous decision win.

The Dublin heavyweight (91kg) defeated Roberto Lizzi of Italy, with the judges’ scorecards reading (30-26), (30-26), (30-27), (30-27), (29-28) in Marley’s favour.

The Monkstown BC fighter now joins Roscommon’s Lisa O’Rourke and fellow Dubliner Niamh Fay, who also bagged gold medals at the competition this week.

Offaly’s Paul Loonam (60kg, St Carthage’s BC), Down’s Dylan Eagleson (54kg, St Paul’s BC), Wicklow’s Kaci Rock (66kg, Enniskerry BC) and Mayo’s Aoibhe Carabine (middleweight) all secured bronze medals in their events.

That means Ireland has won seven medals at the competition, their highest-ever tally at the European U22 championships. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie