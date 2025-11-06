IRELAND U21 MANAGER Jim Crawford has been able to include Manchester United’s young starlet Jack Moorehouse in his squad for the upcoming U21 Euro qualifying games against England and Andorra.
Moorehouse is on loan and has been performing strongly for Leyton Orient, and his international clearance has come through in time. Ireland sit third in Group D having played three games, with wins over Andorra and Moldova and a draw with Slovakia.
There is a strong League of Ireland representation in the panel with Tommy Lonergan, Jad Hakiki, Conor Walsh and Mason Melia named.
Ireland play England at St Andrew’s, Birmingham tomorrow evening (Friday) with kick-off at 7.45pm. They then play Andorra on Tuesday.
Jack Moorehouse drafted into Ireland U21s after international clearance
Ireland U21 squad
Goalkeepers
Noah Jauny
Aaron Maguire
Conor Walsh
Defenders
James Abankwah
Conor McManus
Jacob Slater
Sean Grehan
Alex Murphy
David Okagbue
Cathal McCarthy
Midfielders
Adam Murphy
Harry Vaughan
Jack Moorehouse
Darius Lipsiuc
Romeo Akachukwu
Jamie Mullins
Jacob Devaney
Forwards
Mark O’Mahony
Joe Gardner
Trent Kone-Doherty
Jad Hakiki
Mason Melia
Tommy Lonergan
