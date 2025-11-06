More Stories
U21 manager Jim Crawford. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeAll Clear

Jack Moorehouse drafted into Ireland U21s after international clearance

Manager Jim Crawford able to include Man United starlet for the first time.
2.29pm, 6 Nov 2025

IRELAND U21 MANAGER Jim Crawford has been able to include Manchester United’s young starlet Jack Moorehouse in his squad for the upcoming U21 Euro qualifying games against England and Andorra.

Moorehouse is on loan and has been performing strongly for Leyton Orient, and his international clearance has come through in time. Ireland sit third in Group D having played three games, with wins over Andorra and Moldova and a draw with Slovakia.

There is a strong League of Ireland representation in the panel with Tommy Lonergan, Jad Hakiki, Conor Walsh and Mason Melia named.

Ireland play England at St Andrew’s, Birmingham tomorrow evening (Friday) with kick-off at 7.45pm. They then play Andorra on Tuesday.

 

Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers

Noah Jauny

Aaron Maguire

Conor Walsh

Defenders

James Abankwah

Conor McManus

Jacob Slater

Sean Grehan

Alex Murphy

David Okagbue

Cathal McCarthy

Midfielders

Adam Murphy

Harry Vaughan

Jack Moorehouse

Darius Lipsiuc

Romeo Akachukwu

Jamie Mullins

Jacob Devaney

Forwards

Mark O’Mahony

Joe Gardner

Trent Kone-Doherty

Jad Hakiki

Mason Melia

Tommy Lonergan

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie