Jack Wilshere named new Luton manager

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has returned to his first club Luton as manager.

The League One club confirmed on Monday Wilshere, 33, was back at the Hatters after starting his career in their centre of excellence before joining Arsenal at the age of nine.

Wilshere, who won 34 England caps, will be assisted by fellow former England international Chris Powell, with League Two club Walsall confirming he had left them to join Luton.

Wilshere served as interim head coach of Norwich at the tail end of last season having also worked as an academy coach at Arsenal.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager,” Wilshere told Luton’s official website.

“It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.”

The Hatters sacked Matt Bloomfield as manager last week, with the club in 11th place.