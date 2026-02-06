'The wee glint of hope that you might play again just keeps drawing you back in'

MIXED EMOTIONS RAN through Jacob Stockdale’s mind as he took stock of a sobering night for Ireland at the Stade de France.

The Ulster man has worked hard to get himself back involved in a big Six Nations meeting, but this was not a game where anybody wearing green left the ground feeling satisfied with the night’s work.

“It was great to be back on the pitch,” Stockdale said.

“It was awesome to play at this level again. But yeah, probably the emotions are disappointment, a bit of frustration in there as well. But it’s good to be back.”

On a night when Ireland desperately struggled to impose themselves against a rampant France team, Stockdale found his opportunities to make an impact limited.

“Yeah, it did feel that a bit. There’s different ways you can, in terms of your kick-chase, chasing balls 100%, getting into the contest. I know we didn’t get them back but all you can do is really go hard at them and do your best to try and get the ball back. I felt like there’s different ways I was able to show intent, not necessarily just through carrying or with ball in hand.”

The game was Stockdale’s first Six Nations start since 2021, a big selection call over the out-of-form James Lowe on the wing.

“I wasn’t entirely expecting it if I’m being honest. To be honest, I think the main feeling was just relief. I’ve come into the last four Six Nations now hoping to be able to play a game and I haven’t. So to be able to put on that green jersey again in the Six Nations was really special to me. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years.”

It’s been a tough road back. Stockdale previously lit up this tournament in his early years with Ireland, but his form slipped as other wingers rose to prominence. There were times when it felt as though his international career might not take off again, but the 29-year-old says he never gave up hope.

“It’s a funny thing so it is. On one hand you feel the frustration, and sometimes you want to go, ‘Do you know what, it’s not worth it?’ because of the constant disappointment.

But the wee glint of hope that you might play international rugby again just keeps drawing you back in.

“That, and I’m fairly sure we’re contractually obliged to play for Ireland.”

Stockdale was asked if he ever considered moving abroad during the period when he felt his race might be run at international level.

“No, I love playing international rugby, but I also love playing at Ulster. I am a homegrown Ulster boy so I am. Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely periods of doubt and frustration over the last five years without a shadow of a doubt. But I’m really glad I kind of stuck at it.”

Stockdale tackles France's Theo Attissogbe. ©INPHO ©INPHO

His return came on the back of an excellent, sustained run of form with Ulster. He also credits the manner in which Andy Farrell dealt with him when Stockdale was on the outskirts of the squad.

“Faz has been what everyone wants a coach to be and that’s honest. There’s been times where he hasn’t pulled his punches and he’s told me exactly what he’s thought. There’s also been times where he’s put an arm around me and encouraged me.

“I think he’s been brilliant for me. Obviously I would have loved to have played every game over the last five years, but that’s not what happened.

“I think a big thing was just not holding back. Over the last couple of years Faz has felt like I was feeling my way into games a wee bit. Faz talks a lot about intent and showing that intent from the first minute to the 80th. I think I’ve been able to do that a lot more in recent years.”

The return didn’t play out the way he would have hoped, but having worked his way back into the picture, Stockdale can now aim to have a greater impact over the remainder of the championship.