This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champion Munguia adds muscle to team ahead of world-title clash with Kildare's Hogan

The Mexican certainly isn’t taking the Kilcullen man lightly.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,054 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4561544

WBO WORLD LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Jaime Munguia has added reinforcements to his team ahead of his world-title defence against Ireland’s Dennis Hogan in Monterrey, Mexico on 13 April.

Munguia, 22, has recruited nutritionist Manuel Covarrubias in a bid to ensure he recovers fully from the weigh-in a day before the fight, and has also enlisted the services of an extra trainer, Fernando Fernández.

The latter will fine-tune the Mexican’s skills alongside head trainer Roberto Alcázar, coach Noé Álvarez and Munguia’s father, Jaime Munguía Sr.

Boxing: Munguia vs. Cook Jaime Munguia has won 81% of his contests by stoppage. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“The truth is that I felt very well, the main coach is still Roberto Alcázar and we have been good. The challenge is to keep advancing in each fight,” Munguia [32-0, 26KOs] told ESPN Deportes. “I’m happy in general, I’ve seen many changes, I feel faster and stronger, they’ll see in the next fight.

Another thing that we have been working on is the weight. We work hard to make it and we want to recover very well for the fight after the weigh-in. That’s the most important thing for the whole team — that I have a good recovery.

Brisbane-based Hogan, a native of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, is a bookies’ outsider entering next month’s contest, but he and his team have for the bones of a year maintained that Munguia considers him a major speedbump on his path to stardom. Munguia has twice overlooked Hogan for recent title defences.

The awkward and super-fit ‘Hurricane’ [28-1-1, 7KOs], who will earn a career-highest purse in the region of A$500,000 (€300,000) to face the champion on away soil, is a more natural fit for the 154-pound division than Munguia who has long been earmarked for a move up to middleweight.

BOXING DENNIS HOGAN TRAINING Dennis Hogan is confident of scoring an upset in the champion's backyard. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Mexican is considered a fearsome puncher, his knockout percentage standing at 81, but while still developing physically, he appears to have lost some of his firepower at light-middle in recent contests — a three-round destruction of the unheralded Brandon Cook notwithstanding.

Still, Munguia is confident of rediscovering his pop and raining it down upon his Irish adversary in Monterrey.

“I have an excellent rival in front me — very strong and very experienced,” he said. “So let’s see what comes with that.

“I think he is going to come with everything. He wants to take away the title. We’re going to keep it here. That’s how it is in Mexico.

“Let’s find the KO.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I definitely heard it... It's not acceptable' - England to report alleged racist abuse aimed at Rose
    'I definitely heard it... It's not acceptable' - England to report alleged racist abuse aimed at Rose
    Mbappe on target in four-goal rout as France make light work of Iceland
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI
    Goal-shy Ireland facing another anxious Aviva night against Georgia
    Ireland v Georgia talking points: Delaney controversy threatens to overshadow qualifier
    LEINSTER
    'If teams kick there, I'm confident enough to go up and get it'
    'If teams kick there, I'm confident enough to go up and get it'
    Toner's absence adds another layer to Leinster's selection debate for Ulster
    'I'm sure there are lots of people who would love to do this. I feel very privileged'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie