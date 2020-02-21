Cruel blow for Carroll as Irish left-back's season is brought to premature end

JAKE CARROLL WON’T play again this season after his club confirmed that the defender has ruptured his achilles tendon.

It’s a cruel blow for Carroll, who has enjoyed a promising first season with Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

The 28-year-old left-back sustained the injury on Tuesday night while playing for Motherwell in their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at St Mirren, which culminated in a penalty-shootout defeat following a dramatic 4-4 draw.

Carroll, who began his professional career with St Patrick’s Athletic before being signed by Huddersfield Town, will now undergo surgery which will sideline the Dubliner for a lengthy period.

“Jake will be out for the rest of the season and maybe the start of next season, but we will see how he progresses,” said Motherwell manager Steve Robinson.

“It’s a bad injury for him and really disappointing. He’s been terrific for us. We’ve got him with a top surgeon and we are confident he will be 100% right. But it will be a period of time.”

Since his transfer from Cambridge United last summer, Carroll has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell this season.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Hamilton Academical, Motherwell sit in fourth place in the Scottish top flight.

