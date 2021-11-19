Irish midfielder rewarded with long-term deal after making instant Hibs impact

Jake Doyle-Hayes in possession for Hibs during last month's fixture against Celtic.

HIBERNIAN HAVE HANDED a new long-term contract to Jake Doyle-Hayes, who joined the club on a two-year deal ahead of the start of the season.

After taking note of the immediate impact he has made in Edinburgh, Hibs manager Jack Ross has moved swiftly to secure the future of the Irish midfielder by rewarding him with fresh terms that will run until the summer of 2025.

“I’ve been really impressed with Jake so far this season,” said Ross. “He worked hard to force his way into the team and he’s added another dimension to our midfield.

“Having someone who can move the ball forward as quickly and efficiently as Jake does is a real asset and he’s just a young man too, so he will keep on developing.

“We want to keep hold of our best players and I think Jake has shown everyone how much ability he has and how important he is for us.”

A former Ireland U21 international, Doyle-Hayes was snapped up by Hibs during the summer after rejecting the offer of a new deal from fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

The 22-year-old Cavan native played 30 games for St Mirren last season, having made the move to Scotland after Aston Villa opted not to renew his contract.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get the deal done and I’m really happy to commit my future to the club,” Doyle-Hayes – who has made 15 appearances for Hibs – said today.

“There’s been a few people signing contracts recently and the core of the group is staying together, which shows we’re all buying into the direction the club is going in and enjoying our football.

“I’ve got my head down and I’ve been working hard to impress. Hopefully I’ll continue to do well, improve and help the club be successful.”

Hibs, who currently occupy sixth place in the Scottish top-flight, face Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.