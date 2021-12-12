Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 December 2021
Advertisement

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins European Cross Country gold in Dublin

Ireland’s Brian Fay produced an excellent run to finish 10th.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 2:07 PM
47 minutes ago 1,206 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627827
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his way to winning the men's senior race.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his way to winning the men's senior race.
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his way to winning the men's senior race.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ONE OF THE biggest names in world athletics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, rounded off a memorable 2021 with European Cross Country gold in Dublin this afternoon.

The Norweigan superstar clocked 30:15 in the senior men’s 10km race, storming clear of Turkey’s Aras Kaya (second) and Frances Jimmy Grassier (third) in the closing stages to land his first Euro Cross senior crown.

Having set an Olympic record to claim the 1500m gold medal in Tokyo this summer, Ingebrigtsen was a massive attraction at the Sport Ireland Campus, Abbotstown.

And the 21-year-old certainly delivered, underlining his dominance as he added to his four U20 Euro Cross titles in his senior debut.

His older brother, Filip, who won gold at the 2018 edition of the championships, failed to finish, while France won the team event.

Ireland’s Brian Fay produced an excellent run to finish 10th in 30:45, while Hiko Tonosa Haso was 13th and Cormac Dalton was 28th.

That wasn’t enough for a team medal, however, with Emmet Jennings in 44th, Paul O’Donnell in 56th and Ryan Forsyth finishing 58th.

Likewise, Ireland’s mixed relay team of Ciara Mageean, Luke McCann, Síofra Cléirigh Büttner and Andrew Coscoran just missed out on a medal, falling agonisingly short in fourth.

Great Britain won in 18:01, with France second and Belgium taking bronze.

Strong legs from Mageean and McCann had Ireland in pole position after two legs, but they fell out of contention thereafter.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2021-12-12 at 13.40.53 Source: European Athletics.

The final race of the day is currently underway, with Fionnuala McCormack spearheading the Irish women’s senior team.

Earlier, the hosts secured three medals in the men’s U23 and U20 races.

Darragh McElhinney took silver, as the U23 team won gold across 8000m, while the U20s landed team silver in the 6000m showdown.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie