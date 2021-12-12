Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins European Cross Country gold in Dublin

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his way to winning the men's senior race.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his way to winning the men's senior race.

ONE OF THE biggest names in world athletics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, rounded off a memorable 2021 with European Cross Country gold in Dublin this afternoon.

The Norweigan superstar clocked 30:15 in the senior men’s 10km race, storming clear of Turkey’s Aras Kaya (second) and Frances Jimmy Grassier (third) in the closing stages to land his first Euro Cross senior crown.

Having set an Olympic record to claim the 1500m gold medal in Tokyo this summer, Ingebrigtsen was a massive attraction at the Sport Ireland Campus, Abbotstown.

And the 21-year-old certainly delivered, underlining his dominance as he added to his four U20 Euro Cross titles in his senior debut.

EUROPEAN XC CHAMPION



Jakob Ingebrigtsen adds a senior men’s European XC title to his Olympic 1500m gold medal as he wins in Dublin 🔥#FingalDublin2021 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/92FM3OTipd — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 12, 2021

His older brother, Filip, who won gold at the 2018 edition of the championships, failed to finish, while France won the team event.

Ireland’s Brian Fay produced an excellent run to finish 10th in 30:45, while Hiko Tonosa Haso was 13th and Cormac Dalton was 28th.

That wasn’t enough for a team medal, however, with Emmet Jennings in 44th, Paul O’Donnell in 56th and Ryan Forsyth finishing 58th.

You can keep up to date with the live results here, and watch it on RTÉ Two.

Likewise, Ireland’s mixed relay team of Ciara Mageean, Luke McCann, Síofra Cléirigh Büttner and Andrew Coscoran just missed out on a medal, falling agonisingly short in fourth.

Great Britain won in 18:01, with France second and Belgium taking bronze.

Strong legs from Mageean and McCann had Ireland in pole position after two legs, but they fell out of contention thereafter.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Source: European Athletics.

The final race of the day is currently underway, with Fionnuala McCormack spearheading the Irish women’s senior team.

Earlier, the hosts secured three medals in the men’s U23 and U20 races.

Darragh McElhinney took silver, as the U23 team won gold across 8000m, while the U20s landed team silver in the 6000m showdown.