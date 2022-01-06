Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 6 January 2022
Blackburn Rovers confirm signing of James Brown from Drogheda United

The 23-year-old joins from Drogheda United after being on trial last month.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,295 Views 6 Comments
James Brown in action for Drogheda.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James Brown in action for Drogheda.
James Brown in action for Drogheda.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE confirmed they have signed Irish full-back James Brown.

The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.

An attacking right-back, Brown started his career at Shelbourne, where he broke into the first team at the age of 18.

After two standout seasons at Tolka Park, Drogheda swooped to secure his services in November 2018.

He helped the Louth club reach the play-offs in 2019, before winning the League of Ireland First Division title in 2020 and promotion back to the Premier Division.

The energetic full-back played a key role in helping Drogheda comfortably maintain their top-flight status last season, producing some solid defensive displays and contributing a host of assists, which saw him rewarded with a place in the PFAI Team of the Year for the second season in succession.

Brown is expected to initially link up with Rovers’ Under-23s, whilst also providing cover and competition for the right-back role in the senior squad.


