Blackburn Rovers confirm signing of James Brown from Drogheda United

BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE confirmed they have signed Irish full-back James Brown.

The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.

An attacking right-back, Brown started his career at Shelbourne, where he broke into the first team at the age of 18.

After two standout seasons at Tolka Park, Drogheda swooped to secure his services in November 2018.

✍️ James Brown becomes #Rovers first signing of the January transfer window.



🇮🇪 The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.#WelcomeJames 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 6, 2022

He helped the Louth club reach the play-offs in 2019, before winning the League of Ireland First Division title in 2020 and promotion back to the Premier Division.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The energetic full-back played a key role in helping Drogheda comfortably maintain their top-flight status last season, producing some solid defensive displays and contributing a host of assists, which saw him rewarded with a place in the PFAI Team of the Year for the second season in succession.

Brown is expected to initially link up with Rovers’ Under-23s, whilst also providing cover and competition for the right-back role in the senior squad.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud