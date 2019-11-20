Irish youngster Gallagher to headline third Bellator show in Dublin

IRISH YOUNGSTER JAMES Gallagher will feature in the headline bout when the MMA promotion Bellator returns to Dublin in 2020, it has been announced.
The Straight Blast Gym fighter (10-1) will face Sunderland’s Cal ‘Pacino’ Ellenor (8-2) at the 3Arena on 22 February in what will be his third time to headline a Bellator Dublin show.
Gallagher suffered his first professional loss in 2018, but after three consecutive wins, he remains unbeaten in 2019. He’s now chasing his 11th career win from a possible 12, pushing him ever closer towards bantamweight title contention.
The 23-year-old also won his previous two Bellator appearances in Dublin via first-round submissions. In September, he finished off late replacement opponent Roman Salazar with a choke inside 15 seconds.
England’s Cal Ellenor steps into the Bellator cage for the first time in over a year, having last fought at Bellator Newcastle in February. With six of his eight wins coming via submission, fans can expect Ellenor to provide Gallagher with a stiff examination of his ground game, as two closely matched styles collide.
Bellator also revealed a pair of lightweight bouts and one light heavyweight bout on the preliminary card, as the event begins to take shape.
SBG’s Philip Mulpeter (10-6) takes on Daniel Crawford (10-3), while Ireland’s Ryan Roddy (8-1-1) and Scottish newcomer Chris Duncan (3-0) also go head-to-head at 155lbs.
Northern Ireland’s Karl Moore (9-2) and Lithuania’s London Shootfighters product Arunas Andriuskevicus (15-4) face each other at 205lbs.
