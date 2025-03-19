James Lowe and Jamie Osborne sign Leinster contract extensions

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS JAMES Lowe and Jamie Osborne have penned contract extensions with Leinster.

Their previous deals were inked in 2023 as they follow Jack Conan and Ryan Baird, whose extensions were announced yesterday, in committing their futures to the province.

Lowe, 32, moved from New Zealand to join Leinster in 2017 and is on track to break Shane Horgan’s try-scoring record of 69.

Advertisement

His 61 tries in 85 appearances have helped Leinster to a Champions Cup and four URC crowns in that spell.

The crowd-favourite winger was named in the Six Nations Team of the Championship in 2023 and ’24 as Ireland achieved back-to-back titles.

Osborne has established himself in the Ireland set-up to cap his growing reputation with Leinster.

The versatile 23-year-old back has scored six tries in 57 appearances since his professional debut in 2021.

Leinster have not announced the lengths of the new deals.

Osborne’s younger brother Andrew also signed his first senior contract with the province yesterday.

Meanwhile, Craig Casey (knee), Jean Kleyn (thigh), and Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) have increased their training loads as Munster prepare to face Glasgow on Friday.