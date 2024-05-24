No James McCarthy in Dublin squad to face Roscommon

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain James McCarthy is absent from the matchday squad to face Roscommon at Croke Park tomorrow [throw-in 5pm, live on GAA GO].
The nine-time All-Ireland winner starred in the Leinster championship after featuring sporadically through the league, but Dessie Farrell’s side will open their title defence without him.
It’s the one change to the starting team from the Leinster final win over Louth two weeks ago, with Seán MacMahon named in the half-back line in McCarthy’s absence.
Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC Round 1 clash with Roscommon at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/HJ3rqUP5J3— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 24, 2024
Dublin (v Roscommon)
1. Stephen Cluxton
2. Eoin Murchan, 3. Michael Fitzsimons, 4. Cian Murphy
5. Seán MacMahon, 6. John Small, 7. Seán Bugler
8. Brian Fenton, 9. Tom Lahiff
12. Niall Scully, 10. Cormac Costello, 11. Ciarán Kilkenny
13. Paul Mannion, 14. Con O’Callaghan, 15. Colm Basquel.
Subs
16. David O’Hanlon
17. Theo Clancy
18. Brian Howard
19. Jack McCaffrey
20. Ross McGarry
21. Killian McGinnis
22. Daire Newcombe
23. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne
24. Lorcan O’Dell
25. Killian O’Gara
26. Paddy Small.