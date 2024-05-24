Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James McCarthy is not included in the 26. Tom Maher/INPHO
Team news

No James McCarthy in Dublin squad to face Roscommon

Dessie Farrell makes one change for Dubs’ All-Ireland SFC group opener.
10.22am, 24 May 2024
36
0

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain James McCarthy is absent from the matchday squad to face Roscommon at Croke Park tomorrow [throw-in 5pm, live on GAA GO].

The nine-time All-Ireland winner starred in the Leinster championship after featuring sporadically through the league, but Dessie Farrell’s side will open their title defence without him.

It’s the one change to the starting team from the Leinster final win over Louth two weeks ago, with Seán MacMahon named in the half-back line in McCarthy’s absence.

Dublin (v Roscommon)

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. Eoin Murchan, 3. Michael Fitzsimons, 4.  Cian Murphy

5. Seán MacMahon, 6. John Small, 7. Seán Bugler

8. Brian Fenton, 9.  Tom Lahiff

12. Niall Scully, 10. Cormac Costello, 11. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Paul Mannion, 14. Con O’Callaghan, 15. Colm Basquel.

Subs

16. David O’Hanlon

17. Theo Clancy

18. Brian Howard

19. Jack McCaffrey

20. Ross McGarry

21. Killian McGinnis

22. Daire Newcombe

23. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne

24. Lorcan O’Dell

25. Killian O’Gara

26. Paddy Small.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     