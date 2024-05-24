No James McCarthy in Dublin squad to face Roscommon

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND WINNING captain James McCarthy is absent from the matchday squad to face Roscommon at Croke Park tomorrow [throw-in 5pm, live on GAA GO].

The nine-time All-Ireland winner starred in the Leinster championship after featuring sporadically through the league, but Dessie Farrell’s side will open their title defence without him.

It’s the one change to the starting team from the Leinster final win over Louth two weeks ago, with Seán MacMahon named in the half-back line in McCarthy’s absence.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC Round 1 clash with Roscommon at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/HJ3rqUP5J3 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 24, 2024

Dublin (v Roscommon)

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. Eoin Murchan, 3. Michael Fitzsimons, 4. Cian Murphy

5. Seán MacMahon, 6. John Small, 7. Seán Bugler

8. Brian Fenton, 9. Tom Lahiff

12. Niall Scully, 10. Cormac Costello, 11. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Paul Mannion, 14. Con O’Callaghan, 15. Colm Basquel.

Subs

16. David O’Hanlon

17. Theo Clancy

18. Brian Howard

19. Jack McCaffrey

20. Ross McGarry

21. Killian McGinnis

22. Daire Newcombe

23. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne

24. Lorcan O’Dell

25. Killian O’Gara

26. Paddy Small.