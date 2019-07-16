This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Connor edges closer to stunning Wallabies return after Reds move

The utility back was released by Sale Sharks earlier this month as he bids to play in the World Cup.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4726292
O'Connor in action against the Lions in 2013.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
O'Connor in action against the Lions in 2013.
O'Connor in action against the Lions in 2013.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JAMES O’CONNOR IS edging closer to a stunning return to the Wallabies after the Queensland Reds announced a new deal with the once-exiled utility back.

O’Connor joined Australia’s World Cup squad at a training camp in South Africa last week, some six years after a string of off-field incidents saw him banished from the Wallabies Test team.

The utility back, who had 44 Test caps before his international career was derailed, was released by English Premiership club Sale Sharks this month to pursue his dream of returning to the national side.

The two-and-a-half-year Super Rugby deal with the Reds paves the way for a potential Wallabies call-up from Michael Cheika ahead of the World Cup.

“I just want to say how grateful I am to be given this opportunity again,” the 29-year-old said from Johannesburg.

There’s been a lot of work put in behind the scenes and a lot of guys have shown faith in me, so all I’m focusing on right now is putting my best foot forward.

O’Connor was only 23 when the Wallabies tore up his contract in 2013 after he was prevented from boarding a flight from Perth to Bali for being drunk.

He said the last time he attempted a return it was “too rushed” and he was still suffering mentally.

“I’ve been on a journey ever since to understanding my true self and how I’m meant to use my privileged position in Rugby,” he said.

I see now that rugby is a gift and I want my journey back to inspire possibly other young men out there who may be a little lost in the world right now.

Rugby Australia director Scott Johnson said it was now time for O’Connor’s “rugby to do the talking”.

“He’s matured and understands the leadership roles both on and off the field,” he said.

“He’s been honest and transparent throughout this whole process.”

© AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie