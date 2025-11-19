'To be involved in the Lions Tests, it was a dream come true'

AS HE SAT on the bench during the Lions’ second Test against the Wallabies, James Ryan was not feeling good.

In fact, he says he felt “awful” as he watched a tense battle unfold.

Ryan reckons it was the massive occasion, with over 90,000 people packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the fact that the game was so delicately in the balance that contributed to a big build-up of nervous energy as he waited to get on.

But despite feeling so bad, Ryan burst off the bench in the 54th minute and made a big impact for Andy Farrell’s side.

His back-to-back tackles on Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson were a particular highlight as Ryan smashed the Aussie number eight twice in quick succession to help force a crucial turnover.

The Ireland lock was an influential figure as the Lions overturned what was a 26-17 deficit when he came on. Ryan made the final carry before Hugo Keenan’s last-gasp winning try, reacting well to a Finn Russell offload and powering forward.

“The second Test was a dream come true to be able to come on and play a little part in that,” says Ryan, a few months on from that epic night in Melbourne.

“Sometimes you don’t necessarily feel great, but you go out and you surprise yourself and you’re able to perform. That was a special day, definitely one I’ll always look back on.”

There must have been one stage when Ryan wondered if a Lions Test would happen for him.

He was left out of the 2021 tour by Warren Gatland – he confirms again that he simply wasn’t selected that time – and was then injured at the start of this year’s trip to Australia.

Ryan with Lions skipper Maro Itoje. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Having helped Leinster to win their URC title, Ryan’s injury meant he had to wait until three games into the Lions’ campaign to make his first appearance. With skipper Maro Itoje and Joe McCarthy pushing hard for the Test second row berths and Tadhg Beirne and Ollie Chessum vying for the blindside/lock role, it seemed Ryan might be unfortunate to miss out.

“My body wasn’t quite right for the first few weeks, but I’m no different from a lot of guys, especially when it comes to that stage of the season, you’ve been playing for 10 or 11 months, so a lot of guys are going to be carrying knocks,” says Ryan.

“There is a bit of just getting on with it and just making sure that you’re ready when the opportunity comes, which it did. Thankfully, I got my body into a better spot when the opportunity came around.”

McCarthy’s tour was ended by a foot injury in the first Test and Ryan was ready to take his chance, coming onto the bench for the second Wallabies clash and then deservedly starting the third and final Test ahead of Chessum.

Ryan only turned 29 in July, so he could have another tour ahead of him if he’s lucky with injury, but whatever comes in the future, he takes pride in being a Test Lion.

“I was proud, it felt very rewarding and hugely satisfying. I had my family over there, a bunch of my mates. So to be involved with the Lions for the last couple of games, it was a dream come true, really. I loved it, I loved every second of it.”

Unfortunately, his first Lions Test start lasted only 42 minutes as he was carted off the pitch after taking a heavy blow from Will Skelton’s knee while tackling.

There was great concern for Ryan at the time, but he says he was able to enjoy the evening with his team-mates in Sydney.

“To be honest, I came around pretty quick once I was off the pitch,” he says. “I was able to enjoy that night. It was a bit of a weird one, obviously, because we lost. I was able to enjoy that night and the next day and so on.”

Ryan offloads to Mack Hansen against Australia. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

And though Ryan has had concussion issues in the past, he says there was no requirement for any extensive treatment for his head injury this time around.

It was the final game of the season and he didn’t play again for two-and-a-half months until his return for Leinster against Munster in October.

“I had a big window there to recover. I got myself right, so that was it really.”

Ryan has enjoyed being back in Ireland camp this month, starting all three of Ireland’s Tests against New Zealand, Japan, and Australia.

His aggressive work in contact stood out in last weekend’s big win over the Wallabies and Ryan will hope to bring plenty more of that against the Springboks this Saturday, as well as nailing all the detail required to beat the best team in the world.

“It’s getting the balance right between the plan and making sure we bring that physical intent as well. It’s something we lacked when we first came in together in that first game against the All Blacks.

“It’s something you have to get right when you play South Africa. It’s as simple as that.”