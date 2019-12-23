Misconduct complaint brought against Munster doctor over alleged abusive comment

A MISCONDUCT COMPLAINT has been brought against Munster team doctor, Jamie Kearns, by the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] over alleged abusive comments made during a clash with Saracens.

Saracens defeated the Irish province in a heated Heineken Champions cup meeting at at Allianz Park earlier this month, with a scuffle breaking out in the second half.

Following the 15-6 result, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said the club would consider their next move after Kearns was involved in an exchange with hooker Jamie George.

The Saracens boss alleged that a “horrible” comment had been directed at George which in turn sparked a brawl between Saracens and Munster players.

A Munster spokesperson also said that Kearns apologised to George post-match in London.

The EPCR subsequently launched an investigation into the second-half incidents which married the fixture, and an independent disciplinary committee will hear the misconduct complaint that has been brought against Kearns.

The full statement reads:

“Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Munster on Saturday, 14 December 2019.

During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

“In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable.

“EPCR will not be commenting on this matter in the meantime.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!