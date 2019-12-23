This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Misconduct complaint brought against Munster doctor over alleged abusive comment

Saracens defeated the Irish province in a heated Heineken Champions cup meeting earlier this month.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 23 Dec 2019, 8:56 PM
40 minutes ago 5,138 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4946607
Jamie Kearns [file pic].
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Jamie Kearns [file pic].
Jamie Kearns [file pic].
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A MISCONDUCT COMPLAINT has been brought against Munster team doctor, Jamie Kearns, by the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] over alleged abusive comments made during a clash with Saracens.

Saracens defeated the Irish province in a heated Heineken Champions cup meeting at at Allianz Park earlier this month, with a scuffle breaking out in the second half.

Following the 15-6 result, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said the club would consider their next move after Kearns was involved in an exchange with hooker Jamie George.

The Saracens boss alleged that a “horrible” comment had been directed at George which in turn sparked a brawl between Saracens and Munster players.

A Munster spokesperson also said that Kearns apologised to George post-match in London.

The EPCR subsequently launched an investigation into the second-half incidents which married the fixture, and an independent disciplinary committee will hear the misconduct complaint that has been brought against Kearns.

The full statement reads:

“Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Munster on Saturday, 14 December 2019.

During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

“In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable.

“EPCR will not be commenting on this matter in the meantime.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie