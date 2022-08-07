Dundee United beaten at home by Livingston as Jamie McGrath begins life on loan

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Jamie McGrath on his full Dundee United debut as Livingston secured their first win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory at Tannadice.

After a dream introduction with an assist off the bench in midweek against ZK Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie, the Ireland international – on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic – was brought back down to life on a disappointing afternoon in front of his new supporters.

Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game – his first for the club – early in the second half when he fired a thunderous 20-yard shot that flew past the keeper and into the back of the net.

United had a chance to make an instant response but Tony Watt’s close-range shot was well saved by George.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser, with skipper Ryan Edwards seeing a shot deflected wide and Fletcher going close shortly after.

Livingston's Cristian Montano. Source: PA

Watt was then presented with a clear sight of goal but he could not keep his low shot from 16 yards out on target.

It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who must now pick themselves up for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands on Thursday.