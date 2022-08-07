Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Advertisement

Dundee United beaten at home by Livingston as Jamie McGrath begins life on loan

The Tangerines must now pick themselves up for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 5:34 PM
14 minutes ago 202 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5835545
Jamie McGrath is on a season-long loan at Dundee United.
Image: PA
Jamie McGrath is on a season-long loan at Dundee United.
Jamie McGrath is on a season-long loan at Dundee United.
Image: PA

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Jamie McGrath on his full Dundee United debut as Livingston secured their first win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory at Tannadice.

After a dream introduction with an assist off the bench in midweek against ZK Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie, the Ireland international – on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic – was brought back down to life on a disappointing afternoon in front of his new supporters.

Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game – his first for the club – early in the second half when he fired a thunderous 20-yard shot that flew past the keeper and into the back of the net.

United had a chance to make an instant response but Tony Watt’s close-range shot was well saved by George.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser, with skipper Ryan Edwards seeing a shot deflected wide and Fletcher going close shortly after.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

livingston-v-rangers-cinch-premiership-tony-macaroni-arena Livingston's Cristian Montano. Source: PA

Watt was then presented with a clear sight of goal but he could not keep his low shot from 16 yards out on target.

It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who must now pick themselves up for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands on Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie