'It's torture not being involved' – Jamie McGrath eager to make Dundee United comeback

JAMIE McGRATH IS hoping to end the “torture” of being sidelined as he returns to the Dundee United squad for the trip to Hibernian tomorrow.

The 26-year-old midfielder has not featured for United since returning from Republic of Ireland duty after last November’s friendly against Malta.

However, the Meath native is now back in full training after recovering from a calf strain and ready to go again.

McGrath, on loan this season from Championship side Wigan Athletic, said: “It is torture not being able to be involved.

“Obviously when the boys are flying it is great looking in but when the game is in the balance and you are on the edge of your seat, it is not ideal. You just want to be out kicking every ball.

The last game was Aberdeen and then I was away with national team after that but it feels like an eternity so I am looking forward to getting back on the grass hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I am feeling fit and ready to go.”

Head coach Liam Fox is pleased to welcome back McGrath and Peter Pawlett, who has also been out since November with a calf injury.

He said: “He (McGrath) is undoubted quality and not only that he is brilliant in the group. He has been brilliant for me since I got the job.

“We also have Peter Pawlett come back into the squad as well which is great.

“Any manager wants as many good players as they possibly can, it makes my job more difficult because I have a team to pick and a bench to pick but these are decisions I am looking forward to.”